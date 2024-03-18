AN INSPECTOR CALLS Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sell-out tour in 2022, Stephen Daldry's multi award-winning National Theatre production of JB Priestley's AN INSPECTOR CALLS will embark on a UK Tour for 2024-25.

Opening at Alexandra Palace, where it will play for 3 weeks, the tour will then visit Stoke, Darlington, Bristol, Belfast, Leicester, Eastbourne, Liverpool, Aylesbury, Salford, Norwich, Southampton, Shrewsbury, Hull, Cardiff, Blackpool, Wolverhampton, Truro, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sunderland, Sheffield, Bradford, Birmingham, Llandudno, Milton Keynes and Wimbledon. Casting to be announced.

When Inspector Goole arrives unexpectedly at the prosperous Birling family home, their peaceful dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman. His startling revelations shake the very foundations of their lives and challenge us all to examine our consciences. More relevant now than ever, this is a must-see for a whole new generation.

Since 1992, Daldry's seminal production of An Inspector Calls has won a total of 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has played to more than 5 million theatregoers worldwide.

Director Stephen Daldry said: “We're thrilled to be presenting another tour of An Inspector Calls and excited to be opening at the Alexandra Palace. When we first made this production at the National Theatre in 1992 we could never have dreamt that it would still be going 32 years later and be just as relevant today as it was when it was first written.”

Stephen Daldry is an award-winning Theatre, Film and Television Director & Producer. He has directed theatre productions for London's West End & New York's Broadway, including BILLY ELLIOT, THE INHERTIANCE & AN INSPECTOR CALLS, winning multiple Olivier & Tony awards. His latest play STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW opened at London's Phoenix Theatre in December 2023.

Stephen has directed 6 feature films which have all been nominated for major industry awards. Netflix's THE CROWN, which he serves as Executive Producer, recently released the final season, with Stephen back directing the last episode.

Stephen served as Producer on the opening & closing ceremonies for the LONDON 2012 OLYMPICS and was Artistic Director on VOGUE WORLD LONDON in 2023.

Stephen is the Chairman of refugee arts charity GOOD CHANCE and was the director of their award-winning production THE JUNGLE. He serves on the board of THE PERLMAN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER in NY.

Tour Dates

Friday 30 August – Saturday 21 September 2024

Alexandra Palace

Www.alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/an-inspector-calls/

On Sale Now

Wednesday 25 – Saturday 28 September 2024

Regent Theatre, Stoke

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 October 2024

Darlington Hippodrome

Www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

On Sale Now

Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 October 2024

Bristol Hippodrome

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 15 – Saturday 19 October 2024

Grand Opera House, Belfast

Www.goh.co.uk

On Sale Now

Tuesday 29 October – Saturday 2 November 2024

Leicester Curve

Www.curveonline.co.uk

On Sale Now

Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 November 2024

Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/venue/congress-theatre

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 November 2024

Liverpool Empire

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 26 – Saturday 30 November 2024

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 7 – Saturday 18 January 2025

The Lowry, Salford

Www.thelowry.com

On Sale Now

Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 January 2025

Theatre Royal, Norwich

Www.norwichtheatre.org

On Sale Now

Tuesday 28 January – Saturday 1 February 2025

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Www.mayflower.org.uk

On Sale Now

Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 February 2025

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Www.theatresevern.co.uk

On Sale Now

Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 February 2025

Hull New Theatre

Www.hulltheatres.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 February 2025

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Www.wmc.org.uk

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 25 February – Saturday 1 March 2025

Blackpool Grand Theatre

Www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

On Sale Now

Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 March 2025

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Www.grandtheatre.co.uk

On Sale Now

Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 March 2025

Hall For Cornwall

Www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 25 – Saturday 29 March 2025

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

Www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

On Sale Now

Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 April 2025

King's Theatre, Glasgow

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 April 2025

Sunderland Empire

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 15 – Saturday 19 April 2025

Sheffield Lyceum

Www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 29 – Saturday 3 May 2025

Bradford Alhambra

Www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 May 2025

New Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 May 2025

Cymru Llandudno

Www.venuecymru.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 May 2025

Milton Keynes Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 27 – Saturday 31 May 2025

New Wimbledon Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/

On Sale Now