AN INSPECTOR CALLS Will Embark on UK Tour

The tour kicks off in August at Alexandra Palace.
Following a sell-out tour in 2022, Stephen Daldry's multi award-winning National Theatre production of JB Priestley's AN INSPECTOR CALLS will embark on a UK Tour for 2024-25.
Opening at Alexandra Palace, where it will play for 3 weeks, the tour will then visit Stoke, Darlington, Bristol, Belfast, Leicester, Eastbourne, Liverpool, Aylesbury, Salford, Norwich, Southampton, Shrewsbury, Hull, Cardiff, Blackpool, Wolverhampton, Truro, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sunderland, Sheffield, Bradford, Birmingham, Llandudno, Milton Keynes and Wimbledon. Casting to be announced.
When Inspector Goole arrives unexpectedly at the prosperous Birling family home, their peaceful dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman. His startling revelations shake the very foundations of their lives and challenge us all to examine our consciences. More relevant now than ever, this is a must-see for a whole new generation.
Since 1992, Daldry's seminal production of An Inspector Calls has won a total of 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has played to more than 5 million theatregoers worldwide.
Director Stephen Daldry said: “We're thrilled to be presenting another tour of An Inspector Calls and excited to be opening at the Alexandra Palace. When we first made this production at the National Theatre in 1992 we could never have dreamt that it would still be going 32 years later and be just as relevant today as it was when it was first written.”
Stephen Daldry is an award-winning Theatre, Film and Television Director & Producer. He has directed theatre productions for London's West End & New York's Broadway, including BILLY ELLIOT, THE INHERTIANCE & AN INSPECTOR CALLS, winning multiple Olivier & Tony awards. His latest play STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW opened at London's Phoenix Theatre in December 2023.
Stephen has directed 6 feature films which have all been nominated for major industry awards. Netflix's THE CROWN, which he serves as Executive Producer, recently released the final season, with Stephen back directing the last episode.
Stephen served as Producer on the opening & closing ceremonies for the LONDON 2012 OLYMPICS and was Artistic Director on VOGUE WORLD LONDON in 2023.
Stephen is the Chairman of refugee arts charity GOOD CHANCE and was the director of their award-winning production THE JUNGLE. He serves on the board of THE PERLMAN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER in NY.
Friday 30 August – Saturday 21 September 2024
Alexandra Palace
Www.alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/an-inspector-calls/
On Sale Now
Wednesday 25 – Saturday 28 September 2024
Regent Theatre, Stoke
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 October 2024
Darlington Hippodrome
Www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
On Sale Now
Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 October 2024
Bristol Hippodrome
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 15 – Saturday 19 October 2024
Grand Opera House, Belfast
On Sale Now
Tuesday 29 October – Saturday 2 November 2024
Leicester Curve
On Sale Now
Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 November 2024
Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/venue/congress-theatre
On Sale Soon
Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 November 2024
Liverpool Empire
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 26 – Saturday 30 November 2024
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 7 – Saturday 18 January 2025
The Lowry, Salford
On Sale Now
Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 January 2025
Theatre Royal, Norwich
On Sale Now
Tuesday 28 January – Saturday 1 February 2025
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
On Sale Now
Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 February 2025
Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury
On Sale Now
Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 February 2025
Hull New Theatre
On Sale Soon
Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 February 2025
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
On Sale Soon
Tuesday 25 February – Saturday 1 March 2025
Blackpool Grand Theatre
On Sale Now
Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 March 2025
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
On Sale Now
Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 March 2025
Hall For Cornwall
On Sale Soon
Tuesday 25 – Saturday 29 March 2025
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
Www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
On Sale Now
Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 April 2025
King's Theatre, Glasgow
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 April 2025
Sunderland Empire
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 15 – Saturday 19 April 2025
Sheffield Lyceum
Www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum
On Sale Soon
Tuesday 29 – Saturday 3 May 2025
Bradford Alhambra
Www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre
On Sale Soon
Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 May 2025
New Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 May 2025
Cymru Llandudno
On Sale Soon
Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 May 2025
Milton Keynes Theatre
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 27 – Saturday 31 May 2025
New Wimbledon Theatre
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/
On Sale Now
