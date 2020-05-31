Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Tulsa Symphony Will Present 'Live From Tulsa' Streaming Viola Performance
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra and the Tulsa Performing Arts Center unite once again to present "Live From Tulsa", an exclusive, one-time-only live performance broadcast from the Tulsa PAC Chapman Music Hall stage, home of the Tulsa Symphony.
Join in on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:00 PM CST for a live performance featuring Principal Violist Jeff Cowen accompanied by Lyndon Meyer.
The stream will only be available for live viewing on YouTube here.
Learn more at https://tulsasymphony.org/livefromtulsa/