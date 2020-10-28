Theatre Tulsa Announces Next Interactive 'In A Box' Event

“Cruise in a Box: Living Room Cruise Lines” runs for nine performances Nov. 4-14.

Theatre Tulsa has announced its second show in its virtual season of interactive online "experience events."

The show, entitled "Cruise in a Box: Living Room Cruise Lines" is an original production that simulates a multi-stop cruise with appropriate entertainment from the comfort of one's home.

Each show comes with a "mystery box" delivered by mail to each household the week before the performance. The boxes, which must remain sealed until the show begins, contain a variety of props and other surprises that fuel the interactive and personal nature of each performance.

"Audiences for this show will join our Live Virtual Cruise Director for a night of world-class shipboard entertainment and variety performances as you sail across the globe - all from your own couch," said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa.

"Cruise in a Box" features a world-premiere original script and characters, along with an international lineup of entertainers. The show will include: Joe Castillo from Mexico, one of the best sand artists in the world, who has performed for numerous presidents, popes, and kings); Brook Wood , talented singer and lead vocalist on many cruises; Jonathan Burns , a comedian and contortionist with perhaps one of the most original acts ever seen; Mahdi Gilbert, a Canadian magician who is the world's only sleight of hand artist without any hands; and Jumbles St. Pierre, a champion flair bartender from the UK

This series of shows are being brought to Oklahoma audiences through a partnership between Theatre Tulsa and In The Box Entertainment in New York.

"Cruise in a Box: Living Room Cruise Lines" runs for nine performances Nov. 4-14 at 7pm CST. Ticket packages are currently available for $55 per household. Visit theatretulsa.org/inabox for tickets and more information.

For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org , call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org

Shows View More Tulsa Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You