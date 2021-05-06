Theatre Tulsa Academy Announces Summer Shows and Opening of Enrollment

Theatre Tulsa Academy has recently announced its two summer youth productions and opened enrollment for all three levels of its summer education program.

The Broadway Beginners and Broadway Bootcamp levels will combine to perform "Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.," and the Broadway Bound level will perform "Grease: School Edition."

Broadway Beginners, for students ages 5-8, equips young performers with a basic toolkit of musical theatre skills - including singing, acting, and dancing. Students learn through interactive games, activities, scene work, and more. This course level will participate in the children's ensemble for "Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr." They will perform in the larger ensemble songs.

The Broadway Beginners sessions will be June 28 through July 9, Monday-Friday from 12pm-3pm.

Broadway Bootcamp is an open enrollment course for intermediate students ages 8-14. Students in this course will start their day with one hour of acting lessons followed by a one hour lesson of musical theatre dance and ballet. After a lunch break, students will have rehearsals in the afternoon. This course level will provide the lead and supporting roles of "Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr."

The Broadway Bootcamp sessions will be June 14 through July 9, Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm.

Broadway Bound is an advanced course for ages 14-18. Broadway Bound is by audition only and focuses on advanced skills and techniques. The beginning of the program features two weeks of dance and acting classes featuring materials geared toward advanced students and higher concept work. After that, the program switches to a hybrid of classes and rehearsals. Students will learn proper technique, character development and other skills in class, then apply them all in a professional rehearsal atmosphere.

The Broadway Bound sessions will be June 21 through July 16, Monday through Friday from 10am-5pm.

"Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.," will perform July 16-18. "Grease: School Edition" will perform July 23-25. Both shows will be fully-staged, fully-costumed productions led by Theatre Tulsa's creative and technical teams at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

To enroll in either summer education program, visit theatretulsa.org/education