Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mary Louise Kelly comes to Tulsa PAC this week. Presented by Tulsa Town Hall, the event is set for March 9. The Atkins-Pritchard Foundation Speaker is co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered and a former National Security Correspondent for NPR, as well as a novelist.

From the Afghan-Pakistan border, to Kosovo refugee camps, to the deck of an aircraft carrier - among many other places - Mary Louise Kelly traveled the world as a reporter for the BBC and CNN to investigate foreign policy and military issues. In 2001 she launched an intelligence beat at NPR and is currently anchor of NPR’s All Things Considered. The multi-talented Kelly is the author of two spy novels and a memoir to be published in 2023.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.