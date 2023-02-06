Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy To Compete At National Performing Arts Festival In Florida

This marks the first time a group from Oklahoma will perform at the festival.

Feb. 06, 2023  
Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy To Compete At National Performing Arts Festival In Florida

Students from Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy have been selected to compete at the prestigious National Performing Arts Festival next month in Florida. This marks the first time a group from Oklahoma will perform at the festival.

A group of 32 Lyric students will visit Orlando, Fla., to stage Shrek JR The Musical, where they'll be critiqued by a panel of arts professionals. The students also will perform a selection of Disney Broadway songs on stage at Disney Springs.

The festival, hosted by Worldstrides at the Universal Orlando Resort from Feb. 15-19, offers attendees greater insight into the professional theatre industry. Highlights from the trip include adjudicated group performances, feedback clinics led by professional performers and workshops designed for performers and technical theatre students. Groups whose performances receive the highest praise during the five-day festival will be showcased onstage at Universal Orlando CityWalk.

"I am so proud of our Academy students. They've worked hard to earn their place at this nationwide festival and are going to make memories to last a lifetime," said Rozz Grigsby, Academy director. "It's an incomparable opportunity for the students to take workshops and receive feedback and training from industry professionals that they simply couldn't get anywhere else. Their skills and confidence are going to soar. The entire directing team is excited to watch the Academy students shine on a national stage. We want to thank all of our donors and sponsors for helping make this trip a reality."

Individuals wishing to follow the students' journey are encouraged to visit the group's Facebook page or TikTok account.

Lyric's Thelma Gaylord Academy is a professional training ground for students ages 5-18 offering classes in all aspects of musical theater. Academy students have the opportunity to perform in full-scale productions each year on Lyric's Plaza Theatre stage. Founded in 2001, many graduates of the Academy enjoy careers in Hollywood, on television and Broadway.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Tulsa? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Storyteller Theatre Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES in February Photo
Storyteller Theatre Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES in February
Storyteller Theatre is making a comeback after their COVID closure in 2020 with a new brick-and-mortar location within the former Old Moore High School.
Tulsa Symphony Announces Partnership With Tulsa Area United Way For February 4th Concert Photo
Tulsa Symphony Announces Partnership With Tulsa Area United Way For February 4th Concert
The Tulsa Symphony will share their upcoming concert on Saturday, February 4th, featuring a captivating performance of Brahms' Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68.
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Announces 2023 Season Featuring THE PROM, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, an Photo
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Announces 2023 Season Featuring THE PROM, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, and More
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will celebrate its 60th anniversary season this year with seven spectacular performances at the beloved Plaza Theatre and majestic Civic Center Music Hall. Learn more about the lineup here!
AINT TOO PROUD National Tour To Play Tulsa PAC in April 2023 Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD National Tour To Play Tulsa PAC in April 2023
AIN'T TOO PROUD will play the Tulsa PAC April 4-9, 2023 for eight performances. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10:30am.

More Hot Stories For You


Storyteller Theatre Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES in FebruaryStoryteller Theatre Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES in February
January 31, 2023

Storyteller Theatre is making a comeback after their COVID closure in 2020 with a new brick-and-mortar location within the former Old Moore High School.
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Announces 2023 Season Featuring THE PROM, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, and MoreLyric Theatre of Oklahoma Announces 2023 Season Featuring THE PROM, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, and More
January 18, 2023

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will celebrate its 60th anniversary season this year with seven spectacular performances at the beloved Plaza Theatre and majestic Civic Center Music Hall. Learn more about the lineup here!
AIN'T TOO PROUD National Tour To Play Tulsa PAC in April 2023AIN'T TOO PROUD National Tour To Play Tulsa PAC in April 2023
January 6, 2023

AIN'T TOO PROUD will play the Tulsa PAC April 4-9, 2023 for eight performances. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10:30am.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre in 2023A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre in 2023
January 5, 2023

Lyric's beloved holiday tradition makes its triumphant return to The Plaza Theatre in '23 indoor production in four year! Feature all-new sets, costumes, lights, sounds, and staging! Thanks to the generous underwriting of our title sponsor, Devon Energy!
Theatre Tulsa Announces All-Female Cast for 1776Theatre Tulsa Announces All-Female Cast for 1776
December 27, 2022

Theatre Tulsa’s next production of its 100th season, and the first in the new year, will be the beloved American musical “1776.” 
share