Crayons Improv and Theatre Tulsa Join Forces for Monthly Improvisational Comedy Show

Crayons Improv has announced a new partnership with Theatre Tulsa to revive its monthly improvisational comedy show for all ages. Crayons Improv is now looking for talented performers to join their ranks.

Auditions will take place on October 16, and anyone willing to learn improv can audition. Crayons Improv is in search of a large cast that can rotate through the monthly shows, making joining the troupe a manageable time commitment.

“I am very excited about our new home and I'm looking forward to partnering with Theatre Tulsa to make this happen,” said Nicole Miller, director and co-founder of Crayons Improv. Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa, added that this is a valuable addition to TT's programming. “Improvisational performance is an exciting part of a thriving theatre community, and it deserves a place in Tulsa.”

Cast members need to be at least 17 years old. Performance experience is a plus, but anyone willing and open to learning improv can audition. Auditions will be on Oct. 16 at 7-9 pm, and auditioners should come prepared to move and improvise. To register for an audition, go to theatretulsa.org/auditions

Monthly performances of Crayons Improv will be held on the second Friday of each month at Theatre Tulsa's studio space.

Founded in 2007, Crayons Improv performed regularly at Agora Coffeehouse before transitioning to the Comedy Parlor and various churches. After a three-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Crayons Improv is coming back with a new home at Theatre Tulsa.

Miller adds, "Crayons Improv shows are always funny but never the same. Alongside popular improv games that you may have seen before, we also create our own games and unique recurring characters. So, we'll always give you a reason to laugh."

For more information about this press release or to request an interview, contact Nicole Miller at 918-557-5616 or crayonsimprov@gmail.com.

For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org

About Theatre Tulsa



Theatre Tulsa is the Tulsa area's leading non-profit civic theatre, providing professional-level productions and artistic experience to local audiences and performers.

For 100 consecutive seasons, Theatre Tulsa has been a part of the culture of Tulsa. Theatre Tulsa has entertained the community through the Depression, World War II and the disaster of two fires.

Theatre Tulsa has been responsible for bringing hundreds of productions to Tulsans. It premiered the first-ever community theatre productions of “Our Town” (1939), “All My Sons” (1947), the musical “Brownstone” (1985), “Miracle on 34th Street: A Musical Adaptation” (1993 – an original musical written for Theatre Tulsa), “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change” (2003) and the first American production of “Pitmen Painters” (2011).

Theatre Tulsa received the city's first Tulsa Award for Theatre Excellence (TATE) for its production of “Up the Down Staircase” in 2009. The company recently received additional TATE awards for Outstanding Play in 2013 for its production of “Boeing-Boeing” and a collaborative youth production of “Hamlet,” its 2014 production of "Clybourne Park," its 2015 production of "The 39 Steps" and its 2016 productions of "Don't Dress for Dinner" and “Glengarry Glen Ross,” and its 2019 production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”

Theatre Tulsa received a Governor's Arts Award from the Oklahoma Arts Council in 2016, and was awarded the national Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award by the American Association of Community Theatres in 2015. The theatre company was named “Theatre of the Year” by the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association in 2011, and received its OCTAVision award in 2013. Visit www.theatretulsa.org for more information.