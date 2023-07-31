BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Theatre Tulsa in September

Theatre Tulsa will bring a string of top charting hits wrapped in an inspiring story with its upcoming production of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical."



"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" tells the remarkable journey of Carole King, from her humble beginnings as a Brooklyn girl to her rise as a chart-topping recording artist. The musical follows King's evolution from a young songwriter crafting hits for other artists to becoming a music sensation in her own right.



Originally premiering on Broadway in 2014, "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" quickly became a beloved and critically acclaimed production. The musical received numerous accolades, including two Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Musical and Best Sound Design, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.



Theatre Tulsa's production of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" promises to deliver the show’s heartfelt storytelling, unforgettable performances, and timeless songs that have become the soundtrack of numerous lives.



"We’re ready to take audiences a step back in time to experience the magic of the 1960s and 70s through Carole King's timeless music,” said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa. “From 'You've Got a Friend' to 'I Feel the Earth Move,' these songs have become part of the soundtrack of our lives, and we’re excited to bring them to life, live on stage.”



The local production will be co-directed by Kopp and Sara Phoenix, music directed by Jordan Andrews, and choreographed by Joelle Galapate.



The cast stars Makayla Baxter as Carole King, Andrew Barker as Gerry Goffin, Amanda Nichols as Cynthia Weil, Chris Porcelli as Barry Mann, and Robert Young as Don Kirshner.



Tickets for "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" go on sale Aug. 1. The show will run from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1, 2023, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, and matinee shows on Sundays at 2 PM. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the magic of Carole King's music in this Tony and Grammy award-winning musical event.



For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit Click Here, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org

