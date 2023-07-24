BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Theatre Tulsa

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Theatre Tulsa

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical comes to Theatre Tulsa in September. Performances run September 15 - October 1, 2023.

From teen songwriter to rock & roll royalty! Witness the true story of Carole King's remarkable transformation from a young Brooklyn talent to a legendary rock music hit-maker.

CREATIVES

Words and Music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil

Book by Douglas McGrath

Directed by Jarrod Kopp and Sara Phoenix

Music Directed by Jordan Andrews

Choreographed by Joelle Galapate

CAST

Carole King - Makayla Baxter

Gerry Goffin - Andrew Barker

Cynthia Weil - Amanda Nichols

Barry Mann - Chris Porcelli

Donnie Kirshner - Robert Young

Genie - Ashlee Osborne

Shirelle / Janelle - Nicole Billups

Shirelle / Little Eva - Tatiyana Lorick

Shirelle / Shirley - Tiara Young

Shirelle - La Tasha Renee

The Drifters - Timothy Butler, Hagin James, Benjamin Bailey

Ensemble / Marilyn - Abigail Averitt

Ensemble / Lucille - Allison Johnston

Betty / Ensemble - Audrey Welborn

Dick Clark / Nick - Eric Harp

Bobby Vee / Righteous Brother / Ensemble - Mason Combes

Ensemble - Natalia Rossi

Ensemble / Righteous Brother / Engineer - Steve Antry

Ensemble - Sara Lambert

Ensemble / Lou Adler - Tim Armstrong

Neil Sedaka / Lead Diamond / Ensemble - Nicholas Winterrowd

Guy / Ensemble - Zachary Taylor


Recommended For You