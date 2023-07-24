Performances run September 15 - October 1, 2023.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical comes to Theatre Tulsa in September. Performances run September 15 - October 1, 2023.
From teen songwriter to rock & roll royalty! Witness the true story of Carole King's remarkable transformation from a young Brooklyn talent to a legendary rock music hit-maker.
Words and Music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil
Book by Douglas McGrath
Directed by Jarrod Kopp and Sara Phoenix
Music Directed by Jordan Andrews
Choreographed by Joelle Galapate
Carole King - Makayla Baxter
Gerry Goffin - Andrew Barker
Barry Mann - Chris Porcelli
Donnie Kirshner - Robert Young
Genie - Ashlee Osborne
Shirelle / Janelle - Nicole Billups
Shirelle / Little Eva - Tatiyana Lorick
Shirelle / Shirley - Tiara Young
Shirelle - La Tasha Renee
The Drifters - Timothy Butler, Hagin James, Benjamin Bailey
Ensemble / Marilyn - Abigail Averitt
Ensemble / Lucille - Allison Johnston
Betty / Ensemble - Audrey Welborn
Dick Clark / Nick - Eric Harp
Bobby Vee / Righteous Brother / Ensemble - Mason Combes
Ensemble - Natalia Rossi
Ensemble / Righteous Brother / Engineer - Steve Antry
Ensemble - Sara Lambert
Ensemble / Lou Adler - Tim Armstrong
Neil Sedaka / Lead Diamond / Ensemble - Nicholas Winterrowd
Guy / Ensemble - Zachary Taylor
