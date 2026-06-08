WILL & THE AMAZINGLY OBSESSIVE THEATRICAL VINYL COLLECTION to Make World Premiere at Toronto Fringe

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From Toronto actor/singer/award-winning content creator Will Parry, comes Will & The Amazingly Obsessive Theatrical Vinyl Collection: a new solo show all about the power of musical theatre cast recordings on vinyl. Will & The Amazingly Obsessive Theatrical Vinyl Collection, appearing as a part of the 2026 Toronto Fringe Festival at Jamii Hub (a community-driven arts hub on The Esplanade) from July 2 to July 12. Visit the Show Page to learn more.

IT'S A MUSICAL THEATRE SLUMBER PARTY... AND YOU'RE INVITED!! Welcome to Will's living room, filled with vinyls and stories of their quarter-life. Think The Drowsy Chaperone meets Boy Falls From The Sky meets your favourite Eccentric Gen-Z Theatre Nerd. This cozy cabaret-ified gossip sesh is all about thrifted LPs, the power of song, emotional healing... and Ethel Merman. This show will feature songs from your favourite musicals including Into the Woods, Sweet Charity, and more! This show is for theatre nerds, vinyl lovers, and anyone who finds community in their art, which is all of us. So sit back, relax, and get ready to laugh at Will's jokes. No preparation or pajamas required.

Said Dramaturg, Ryan G. Hinds, "Nothing reveals a performer as much as solo cabaret, and watching Will Parry share their life via cabaret has been inspiring. Telling stories, being vulnerable, and exploring new artistic territory is a rite of passage for any artist brave enough to try; I know from experience how much Toronto Fringe audiences support cabaret, and am proud to help Will find their voice."

Will & The Amazingly Obsessive Theatrical Vinyl Collection is written and performed by Will Parry (Into the Woods, Koerner Hall). The creative team includes Dean Deffett - Director (Blackbird, Company, Talk Is Free Theatre), Benjamin Kersey - Music Director (Mirvish, Stratford Festival, Shaw Festival), Ryan G. Hinds - Dramaturg (#KanderAndEbb, CBC-acclaimed "Toronto Theatre Icon"), Iris Asserlind - Stage Manager (SEX GODDESS, 2025 Toronto Fringe/SummerWorks), and emerging Producer, Ava Patterson.

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