BWW Q&A: Caitie Booth Talks SISTER ACT at Brampton Music Theatre at The Rose Brampton

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Brampton Music Theatre is bringing the joyful, gospel-fueled energy of Sister Act to the stage this April, and at the heart of the convent's chaos is Caitie, who takes on the scene-stealing role of Mary Patrick. Based on the beloved 1992 film and featuring original music by eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, the Tony-nominated musical follows disco diva Deloris Van Cartier as she hides out in a convent after witnessing a crime, only to transform a struggling choir — and herself — along the way. BMT's production runs April 16–19, 2026, with evening shows at 7:30 PM and weekend matinees on April 18 and 19 at 1:00 PM.

A lifelong theatre lover who first stepped on stage at age six in Seussical, Caitie brings a wealth of experience to the role, with past credits including Anne Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank, Bela Zangler in Crazy for You, and ensemble work in Hairspray. Off stage, she channels that same big-hearted enthusiasm into her work as a secondary school teacher, where cheering on her students is easily her favorite part of the job — a role that maps almost perfectly onto Mary Patrick's own unshakable optimism and fierce loyalty to her sisters.

In this Q&A, Caitie opens up about what drew her to Mary Patrick's larger-than-life personality, the surprising challenges of playing a character whose default setting is pure joy, and why the real magic of this production has happened in the hallway dance drills and carpool karaoke sessions along the way. Get ready to meet the heartbeat of the convent.

What attracted you to the character of Mary Patrick in Sister Act?

What drew me to Mary Patrick is her rare combination of fierce compassion and unbridled enthusiasm. Throughout the show, she is the ultimate welcoming committee; she doesn't just tolerate Deloris, she actively champions her. From the moment Mary Patrick walks in until the final tear shed in the closing scenes, you can see beyond a doubt that her heart is so big. I love that she views her fellow nuns with so much genuine love and stops at nothing to make sure they are supported. Beyond her heart, I was really attracted to the permission she gives an actor to be completely silly. She is the heartbeat of the convent, and getting to bring that level of pure joy to the stage every night is an absolute blast. I’ve had the best time leaning into her goofy, high-energy personality. Whether she’s causing chaos in a dive bar or just being the extra loud one in the choir, she brings a spark to every scene. Getting to be the source of joy for the audience is exactly why I wanted this role.

How do you relate to your character, Mary Patrick?

Mary Patrick and I both live life at 1000 kilometers an hour! We both approach every situation looking for the joy, but more importantly, we share a love of helping others and getting to support them. In the show, Mary Patrick isn't looking for the solo; she is there to provide the volume, the energy, and the support that allows everyone else to shine. Outside of the theatre, I’m a teacher. I love every second of getting to support students and my school. There is an indescribable pride in watching a student finally nail a concept they’ve struggled with or rock a solo they’ve been practicing for months. I swear on closing night of our show every year, I am crying more than the students after watching the amazing performance they’ve put on. Whether it’s celebrating a science fair win or supporting them through a failure, I find my greatest joy in being their loudest cheerleader. I am profoundly grateful that I get to work with so many incredible youth every day. My coworkers as well are some of the most talented and amazing individuals I have ever had the pleasure of learning from, and I am so grateful to be a part of the team.

What kind of preparation did you undertake for this role?

I spent a lot of time singing and dancing! Since this is my first production in a few years, my primary focus was rebuilding my vocal and physical stamina to match her high-octane energy. We had about 10 hours of rehearsal per week…plus extra practice at home. I’ve been so lucky to have such a supportive creative team helping me find my groove again. Our music director and choreographer have been instrumental in pushing me to that next level…but honestly, my favorite parts where the real magic happened were in the unplugged moments. The other nuns and I drilling dances in the hallways and singing my heart out during carpool karaoke on the way to work. It’s been a joy to find my voice again alongside such an amazing group of people.

How does this role challenge you as an actress?

This is such a great question. The biggest challenge with Mary Patrick is maintaining her signature optimism without losing her humanity. It’s easy to be joyful during a high energy musical number, but I’ve found the real work starts in the quieter, heavier moments. I’ve had to explore how a brave face looks…how do you portray someone who is feeling the weight of a situation but chooses to stay positive for the sake of her sisters? That combination of joy and sadness is hard to make look as big as her heart. Another challenge was vocal and emotional variety. When so much of her dialogue is 'upbeat and smiley,' you have to find a different way to portray that for each scene so the performance stays interesting and fun. It’s definitely been much more challenging than I anticipated at first. Thankfully, I’m working with an incredible group of people. Our director has a true talent for bringing out the best in people’s performances. He really helps you see dialogue in a new perspective, and has an eye for those pauses that bring a true impact. As for the rest of the cast I share the stage with…their talent makes it easy to find those authentic reactions. When you work with really talented and amazing people, it makes your job that much easier. They’re also really patient with me shouting for joy in their face during rehearsal…so I am profoundly grateful for their patience and openness to my energy!

How do you plan to bring the joyful energy of Mary Patrick to the stage?

Bringing Mary Patrick’s joy to the stage is surprisingly easy because it’s rooted in reality. This cast is incredibly kind and supportive, so all those smiles you see are 100% real. The show has its share of serious moments, and so I’ve made it my personal mission to lean into the lighthearted ones. I love the challenge of trying to get my castmates to break into a smile during rehearsals! It’s a fun game that keeps our energy high and our connection tight. There’s also many videos out there of me grooving in my seat during singing rehearsals. The most important thing is to keep the whole experience fun and build those connections with the rest of the team! If I can keep that sense of play alive on stage, I know it will reach the audience. My ultimate goal is to ensure that every person in the theatre leaves with a smile on their face and a little bit of that Mary Patrick spark in their heart.

What do you think is the key message of Sister Act and how does your character convey it?

Oh my goodness I mean there’s just so many amazing messages in this show. I’m still finding new lines, moments and people’s reactions that stick with me after rehearsal. On the surface, Sister Act is a hilarious comedy, but at its core, it’s a profound story about belonging and the beauty of reciprocity. Deloris arrives at the convent after being undervalued and ignored by her boyfriend Curtis and the community of Philadelphia, only to find a sisterhood that accepts her unconditionally. That would be enough for any great story, but then what I find most moving is how that love becomes a two-way street: Deloris helps the nuns find their literal and figurative voices, and in return, they give her the strength and safety to be her true self. Deloris helps young Mary Robert step out of her comfort zone, and then she uses that to stand up for Deloris in her time of need. My character, Mary Patrick, is the living embodiment of that acceptance. From the moment Deloris arrives, Mary Patrick is her fiercest advocate and most enthusiastic welcome committee. She sees a new sister in this nervous nun. By jumping into the music and the mission with everything she has, Mary Patrick shows the audience that when we stop judging and start supporting one another, everyone - from the shyest postulant to the most fabulous diva - finds the courage to shine

Why must audiences come and see the show?

You absolutely must come and see Sister Act for the sheer heart and talent on display. I am deeply honored to share the stage with such an extraordinary cast, and their energy is truly infectious. From the powerhouse vocals to my 'wicked' dance moves (I won’t spoil anything…but iykyk!), it is a non-stop celebration of community and joy. I can promise you this: you will laugh, you will cry, and you will leave the theatre with a smile on your face. We have had the time of our lives putting this production together, and we can’t wait to share this masterpiece with you. Don't miss out on the fun! Come join the sisterhood!