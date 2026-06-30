Toronto Dance Theatre Opens Applications for 2026-27 Plug-N-Play Residencies

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Toronto Dance Theatre (TDT) has announced that applications are now open for its 2026-27 Plug-N-Play Residencies, a week-long residency program designed to expand access to studio space for independent dance, movement, and body-centered artists.

Offered throughout the 2026-27 season, the Plug-N-Play Residencies provide selected artists with one week of half-day studio access at the Winchester Street Theatre free of charge. The program supports choreographers and creators looking to develop new work, deepen works in progress, prepare for upcoming presentations, or collaborate in a professional rehearsal environment.

Artists selected for the residency will have access to TDT's studio space, including basic audio equipment and general lighting, providing an opportunity to focus on experimentation and the creative process.

Applications are open to artists from across Canada through Friday, July 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. While the residency includes complimentary studio access, Toronto Dance Theatre is unable to provide artist fees, travel, accommodations, or other related expenses.

Applications will be evaluated based on the artistic interests of the proposed project, its potential impact on the artist's practice, as well as residency availability and feasibility. Successful applicants will be notified by August 25, 2026.

Applicants are encouraged to review the complete program details before submitting their applications.

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