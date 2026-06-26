SPIRITED AWAY to Make North American Premiere in Toronto

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

David and Hannah Mirvish have announced the North American premiere of TOHO's stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning film SPIRITED AWAY. Direct from Japan, performed in Japanese (with English surtitles) by a company of 50 actors, puppeteers and musicians, this production will play a strictly limited 15-week engagement at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre from May 6 to August 15, 2027.

Tickets to the Toronto engagement will go onsale in October 2026. Sign up for priority booking and be the first to access tickets at mirvish.com/spirited-away-sign-up.

Hannah Mirvish said: 'I am thrilled that this dazzling and unique stage production of one of my favourite films will first be seen in North America in Toronto.

'It is a mammoth undertaking, full of wonder and thrilling stagecraft. To host it at the Princess of Wales Theatre is a dream come true.'

David Mirvish said: 'We always strive to bring the best of world theatre to Toronto. This stage production of SPIRITED AWAY is indeed one of the best theatrical experiences I have ever seen.

'It also reunites us with our good friend and colleague, John Caird, who is the director and co-adaptor of SPIRITED AWAY. John was born in Edmonton, Alberta, but has lived most of his life in the UK. One of the leading theatre directors in the world of his generation, John was the original co-director and co-adaptor of LES MISERABLES, which had its Canadian premiere at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in 1989 and has returned many times since. He also directed and adapted Jane Eyre for us in 1996, which had its world premiere at the Royal Alex. John will be mounting Jane Eyre's UK premiere in a new production this August in London.

'I'm looking forward to have John's exciting new show in one of our theatres again.'

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Director Hayao Miyazaki's timeless SPIRITED AWAY, produced by Studio Ghibli, became an explosive blockbuster after its 2001 release and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2003. A masterpiece of storytelling and stunning visuals, SPIRITED AWAY tells the enchanting tale of Chihiro, who, while traveling to a new home with her family, stumbles into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. When her parents are turned into pigs and she is put to work in a magical bathhouse, Chihiro must use her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents, and return to the normal world.

TOHO Co., Ltd., one of the premiere Japanese entertainment companies for theatre and film since its foundation in 1932, commissioned a stage adaptation of SPIRITED AWAY in 2021. The film was re-imagined for the stage by Toho Theatrical Department and Olivier and Tony Award-winning director John Caird (LES MISERABLES). The script was adapted by John Caird, with co-adaptor Maoko Imai. Joe Hisaishi's famous original film was arranged by Brad Haak (Mary ​​Poppins). The dazzling set design was by Jon Bausor (Bat Out of Hell), wildly imaginative puppets were designed by Toby Olié (Pinocchio: National Theatre), choreography by Shigehiro Ide (NODA MAP Series), and lavish costumes by Sachiko Nakahara.

The debut production was a resounding success in February 2022 at Tokyo's Imperial Theatre. In 2024, following a sell-out tour of Japan, the original Japanese cast performed this spectacular production for a limited season at the London Coliseum. Opening to both critical and audience acclaim it played to sold-out audiences of over 300,000 people across 17 weeks.

Don't Miss a Toronto News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows