POOKAMHURA: MISTRESS OF B-ROLL to Open at Toronto Fringe Festival

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A Non-Canonical Musical Adventure With Pookamhura: Mistress of B-Roll, a new musical by Chris Cracknell, will be presented at the 2026 Toronto Fringe Festival this July at Theatre Passe Muraille.

Created by composer Chris Cracknell with a book and stage direction by Brian Morton, A Non-Canonical Musical Adventure With Pookamhura: Mistress of B-Roll blends live performance, original songs, and animated projections inspired by MMORPG gameplay to tell a story of identity, friendship, and belonging.

The musical follows a group of online gamers gathered in a virtual dungeon while waiting for one final player to join their quest. Among them is Pookamhura, a mischievous gnome rogue inspired by Shakespeare's Puck. As the players pass the time through songs and storytelling, personal truths emerge, leading the group to confront questions of prejudice, loyalty, and authenticity.

Originally developed as a YouTube series during the pandemic, Pookamhura evolved into a stage musical and premiered at the 2025 Hamilton Fringe Festival. The production grew from a collective of Hamilton artists dedicated to creating original Canadian theatre.

Directed by Hamilton playwright Brian Morton, recipient of the 2013 Hamilton Arts Award for Theatre, the production builds on a history of new work development. Morton's play The Night They Raided McMaster won Best in Venue at the 2022 Hamilton Fringe Festival.

The cast features Emily Bolyea, Chris Cracknell, Mason Micevski, and Francis Wallace. Cracknell also provides the music, lyrics, and story for the production.

Part of the Alliance for Canadian Musicals satellite venue at Theatre Passe Muraille, the musical joins seven other new Canadian works being presented during the festival.

A Non-Canonical Musical Adventure With Pookamhura: Mistress of B-Roll is a Canadian Actors' Equity Association production presented under the festival policy and is one of 123 productions featured in the 2026 Toronto Fringe Festival.

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