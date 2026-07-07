PERFECT PAIRINGS Concerts to Open Shaw Festival's New Village Hall

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Live music will return to the Shaw Festival with the new Perfect Pairings concert series. Directed by Kimberley Rampersad with music direction by Ryan deSouza, this new series highlights the work of beloved musical theatre composer duos as performed by the incomparable vocal talents of the Shaw Festival ensemble.



Each performance yields a night of musical delights as members of The Shaw's phenomenally talented ensemble enchant and inspire audiences with iconic songs from the world of musical theatre. Highlighting the composer duos of John Kander & Fred Ebb, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty and Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice, each Perfect Pairings concert features celebrated songs, intimate encounters and unforgettable moments when performers take to the stage to sing their hearts out.



The Perfect Pairings Ensemble highlights the vocal talents of Alana Bridgewater, Amariah Faulkner, Elodie Gillett, Daniel Greenberg, Patty Jamieson, Cheryl Mullings, Jeremiah Sparks, Eamon Stocks and Mikayla Stradiotto.



Directed by Kimberley Rampersad, with music direction and piano accompaniment from Ryan deSouza, Perfect Pairings also features lighting designed by Alex Sykes. The Stage Management team includes Stage Manager Dora Tomassi and Assistant Stage Manager Jamie Anderson.



Performing in the new Village Hall, the first venue to debut in the soon-to-open Burton Centre for Lifelong Creativity in the Shaw Artists' Village (272 Wellington Street) from July 7 to September 19, Perfect Pairings is recommended for audience members 8+. Running time is approximately 45 minutes. Beyond the Stage Events and Activities.

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