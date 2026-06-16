Norm Foster's World Premiere Comedy THE BEAN to Open at Theatre Collingwood

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Theatre Collingwood will present The Bean, the latest world premiere comedy from Canada's most celebrated playwright, Norm Foster. Running June 23-26 at the beautiful and intimate Marsh Street Centre in Clarksburg, this witty and touching new play promises audiences laughter, heart, and Foster's signature insight into human connection.

Set in a cozy local coffee shop, The Bean follows Dennis Hill, a devoted father who begins each day at his favourite café after dropping his daughter at school. Cheryl Partridge has just started a new job at the law firm across the street. Aside from their need for caffeine and the fact that they're both single, the two appear to have little in common. But as they continue crossing paths Monday through Friday, casual conversations slowly turn into surprising revelations, and an unlikely friendship begins to brew.

The production stars Kirsten Alter as Cheryl Partridge and Derek Ritschel as Dennis Hill. Both accomplished performers bring a wealth of stage and screen experience to this charming new comedy.

Kirsten Alter actually lives in Collingwood, and shared her appreciation for the region and Theatre Collingwood audiences. 'I love my hometown of Collingwood! Having moved here seven years ago, I haven't looked back. From hiking and biking along Georgian Bay to enjoying all that Theatre Collingwood has to offer, life is good.'

Derek Ritschel reflected warmly on his long relationship with Norm Foster. 'Surprisingly the way I met Norm was not through one of his plays. I was hired by Theatre Aquarius to be in a show called Strawberries In January written by Evelyne de la Chenelire. It was a last minute hire so I came into the rehearsal hall not knowing who was in the show. I was introduced to the other cast members Fiona, Catherine and 'Norm'. I never even conceived the gentleman named 'Norm' was Norm Foster. We rehearsed for 3 days and he was just 'Norm'. After the third day of rehearsal we all went out for a drink at the local pub. After a while the conversation came around to Catherine and Fiona talking about Norm Foster plays. Which ones they have done or not done etc., etc. After some time 'Norm' turned to me and asked 'have you done any of my plays Derek?' That's when the penny dropped. I flew into a flop sweat because I hadn't done any of his plays and I was still processing that Norm Foster was the guy I've been rehearsing with for the last few days and I had to say 'nope, not one'. Thankfully he laughed and said 'well get on that would ya!?' Since that time I have been fortunate enough to be part of a number of his premieres as both an actor and director ... but through it all ... he's always been just a guy named 'Norm'.

The creative team includes Jamie Williams - Director, Norm Foster - Playwright, Beckie Morris - Set Designer, Alex Amini - Costume Designer, and Alex Sykes - Lighting Designer.

Theatre Collingwood is introducing a brand-new audience experience for The Bean: FRIDAY FUNDAY! On Friday, June 26, patrons can enjoy a relaxed BBQ gathering on the Marsh Street Centre patio before or after the performance. For just $20, guests receive: Gourmet Sausage on a bun from Wally Parr Foods, side dish, cookie, & bottled water. Enjoy a lively social patio atmosphere and convenient pre or post show dining. BBQ meals must be pre-ordered. This BBQ is a fundraiser for Theatre Collingwood.

BBQ times on June 26th are:

12:30-1:30 PM - Pre-matinee

4:30-5:30 PM - Post-matinee

6:00-7:00 PM - Pre-evening show

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