Nick Fradiani Will Headline Post-Show Concert for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Canadian Premiere

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A bonus post-show concert will mark the Canadian premiere of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. Nick Fradiani, who stars as Neil Diamond in this Broadway touring production and who is the winner of American Idol Season 14, will perform a bonus post-show concert of Neil Diamond songs after the Friday May 8 performance. The event, titled Nick at Nite: Nick Fradiani Sings More Neil will also feature members of the A Beautiful Noise band.

Fradiani said, “Neil had over 50 songs on Billboard's Hot 100. At the stage door, so many people ask about their favourite song and while A Beautiful Noise is packed with hits, the creators had to leave some songs out. This is our chance to celebrate even more of his classic tunes. ‘Heartlight' anyone?”

This exclusive post-show concert is free with a ticket to the Friday, May 8th performance of A Beautiful Noise in Toronto.

About the Cast

Nick Fradiani plays ‘Neil Diamond – Then' in the national tour directly from playing the role on Broadway since October 2023. He won the title of “American Idol” in 2015 and has since released his debut album “Hurricane” in 2016, featuring the hit single “Beautiful Life.” “Past My Past,” Fradiani's second solo album, was released in 2022.

Joining Fradiani are Tony nominee Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Mary Page Nance (Marcia Murphey), Lisa Reneé Pitts (Doctor), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns/ Kieve Diamond), Gene Weygandt (Fred Weintraub/ Tommy O'Rourke), Heidi Kettenring (Ellie Greenwich/ Rose Diamond) and Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner).

Rounding out the company as “The Noise” are Tom Bottelsen, Joe Caskey, Emma Grace Bailey, Denver Dizon (Swing), Ninako Donville, Mathew Fedorek (Swing) Rene Mirai Guyon (Swing), Christian Maxwell Henry, Jer (Swing), Spencer Donavan Jones, Zoë Maloney (Swing), Ellen McGihon, Dimitri Joseph Moïse, Sami Murphy (Swing), Olivia Quesada, Nik Vlachos (Swing), J'Kobe Wallace, and Nazarria Workman.

About the Show

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A Beautiful Noise is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

A Beautiful Noise is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes).