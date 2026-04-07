NEXT TO NORMAL to Return to Toronto With All-Canadian Cast at Aki Studio

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Next To Normal featuring an all-Canadian cast will take place May 30-June 6, 2026 at Native Earth's Aki Studio in Toronto. With book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, this winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, is an electrifying and poignant depiction of a family in crisis trying to overcome the past.

Directed by Anthony Goncharov, Next To Normal will star April Rebecca as Diana, Taylor Long as Dan, Aveleigh Keller as Natalie, Christopher Lyon as Gabe, Samel Sunil as Henry, and Mich Anger as Dr Madden/Dr Fine. They're the perfect suburban family - Dad's an architect, brother and sister are acing their classes, and Mom's keeping them all together. There's just one small detail nobody wants to acknowledge - Mom's been battling bipolar disorder and delusional episodes for 16 years. Next to Normal is a compassionate look into how a family copes when mental health verges on the sublime.

Next to Normal will be choreographed and associate directed by Bowtie Productions Artistic Director Meredith Shedden, with music direction by Michael Ippolito. Produced by Ian Kowalski, Next to Normal will feature Costume/Props Design by Emily Anne Corcoran, Lighting Design by Niall Durcan, Sound Design by Alison Starkey and Sound Design Associate Erik Richards with Stage Manager Talfryn Quiring.