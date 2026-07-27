 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

NAI PALM of HIATUS KAIYOTE to Play TD Music Hall in Toronto

The Australian musician has earned acclaim as both a solo artist and frontwoman of her Melbourne-formed band.

By:
NAI PALM of HIATUS KAIYOTE to Play TD Music Hall in Toronto

Massey Hall will present three-time Grammy nominated artist, Nai Palm (of Hiatus Kaiyote) at TD Music Hall on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician from Australia, Naomi Saalfield, professionally known as Nai Palm, is a composer, instrumentalist, producer, vocalist and poet who approaches all these self-taught disciplines with an intuitive, infectious grace which sent her on a journey to sculpt songs that have been received and treasured across the world. It is a world she has traveled many times over as a solo artist as well as with her band Hiatus Kaiyote, who have become household names since they first began playing together in Melbourne in 2011.

All throughout, Saalfield continues to be a compelling solo performer, performing for audiences worldwide armed with her voice and guitar, playing from a varied catalog of songs across her whole career as well as surprising covers. 

Tickets to Nai Palm go on sale this Wednesday, July 29th at 10am ET via TDMusicHall.com or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more Toronto Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS

The Clockmaker's Daughter in Toronto The Clockmaker's Daughter
The Conrad Cente for the Performing Arts (8/07-8/09)
Mean Girls in Toronto Mean Girls
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts (9/24-9/27)
The Play Maidsby Roman Viktyuk in Toronto The Play Maidsby Roman Viktyuk
Living Arts Centre Auditorium (10/04-10/04)
Heist in Toronto Heist
Theatre Aquarius (4/28-5/15)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Nell Campbell in Toronto The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Nell Campbell
Roy Thomson Hall (10/26-10/26)
DIE TONIGHT, LIVE FOREVER or THE NOSFERATU PRINCIPLE in Toronto DIE TONIGHT, LIVE FOREVER or THE NOSFERATU PRINCIPLE
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre (3/10-3/27)
Guys and Dolls in Toronto Guys and Dolls
Stratford Festival (4/22-11/01) PHOTOS
DANCER (A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS) in Toronto DANCER (A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS)
Terminal Theatre (10/06-11/01) VIDEOS
MrBallen: Lights out Live in Toronto MrBallen: Lights out Live
Meridian Arts Centre (10/04-10/04)
The Tao of the World in Toronto The Tao of the World
Stratford Festival (8/02-9/26) PHOTOS
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets