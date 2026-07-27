NAI PALM of HIATUS KAIYOTE to Play TD Music Hall in Toronto

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Massey Hall will present three-time Grammy nominated artist, Nai Palm (of Hiatus Kaiyote) at TD Music Hall on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician from Australia, Naomi Saalfield, professionally known as Nai Palm, is a composer, instrumentalist, producer, vocalist and poet who approaches all these self-taught disciplines with an intuitive, infectious grace which sent her on a journey to sculpt songs that have been received and treasured across the world. It is a world she has traveled many times over as a solo artist as well as with her band Hiatus Kaiyote, who have become household names since they first began playing together in Melbourne in 2011.

All throughout, Saalfield continues to be a compelling solo performer, performing for audiences worldwide armed with her voice and guitar, playing from a varied catalog of songs across her whole career as well as surprising covers.

Tickets to Nai Palm go on sale this Wednesday, July 29th at 10am ET via TDMusicHall.com or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.

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