GALEN'S GROCER: THE MUSICAL to Make Debut at Toronto Fringe 2026

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GALEN'S GROCER: THE MUSICAL is set to run at Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace in Toronto as part of the 2026 Toronto Fringe Festival, with performances beginning July 2.

The production is a musical adaptation of the original GALEN'S GROCER, a comedy written by Ian Yamamoto and directed by Dave Barclay that earned a Toronto Star Critic's Pick and the Toronto Fringe Patrons' Pick Award during its sold-out 2025 Fringe run. The new version adds original music by James Atin and follows grocery chain CEO Galen Easton as he attempts to rehabilitate his public image by producing a television show, all while a CEO killer remains at large.

GALEN'S GROCER: THE MUSICAL will be presented as part of the 2026 Toronto Fringe Festival. The new musical features a book by Ian Yamamoto, direction by Dave Barclay, original music by James Atin, and is produced by Maeve Pagan.

The production stars Thomas Sharpe, Lance Oribello, Gunjan, Allison Mah, Nitin Anand and Ian Yamamoto.

The 2026 Toronto Fringe Festival will take place across multiple venues throughout the city this July. GALEN'S GROCER: THE MUSICAL is among the productions making their Fringe debut this season. The musical will play seven performances at Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace between July 2 and July 12.

Performances are scheduled for July 2 at 5:45 p.m., July 3 at 3:30 p.m., July 4 at 9:45 p.m., July 6 at 9:30 p.m., July 9 at 5:45 p.m., July 10 at 1:00 p.m., and July 12 at 7:00 p.m.

After a breakout debut at the 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival, Galen's Grocer returns in July for Toronto Fringe 2026, reimagined as an original musical. Building on its critically acclaimed, award-winning, sold-out Fringe 2025 run, the creative team has transformed the hit comedy into a bold, high-energy theatrical experience. The show will have its 2026 run at Theatre Pass Muraille Mainspace.

Created by writer Ian Yamamoto and directed by Dave Barclay, Galen's Grocer was a standout success of the 2025 festival, earning a Toronto Star Critic's Pick and the Toronto Fringe Patrons' Pick Award. The production also received media coverage from Toronto Star, Intermission Magazine, inBrampton, and Submerging Artist.

About the Show

Galen Easton is the most hated man in Canada. It doesn't help that there's CEO killer on the loose. Galen needs to improve his image fast. He'll try by making a TV show about how hard it is to run a grocery store. In this new musical adaptation, the story unfolds through a blend of comedy and song, delivering a fast-paced, absurd, and darkly funny exploration of Galen's journey to find love (even if it's only on set).

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