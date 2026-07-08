FOREVER PLAID and TREASURE ISLAND to Open at Theatre by the Bay in 2026

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Theatre by the Bay's 25th anniversary season continues this August with two major productions celebrating professional theatre, community partnership, and the joy of live performance in Barrie and beyond.

Theatre by the Bay's Main Company production of Forever Plaid, presented by Sandra Ramos & Associates Private Wealth Management, will run August 11–19, 2026 at the Gravenhurst Opera House, followed by performances at Five Points Theatre in Barrie from August 21–29, 2026. The company's Young Company production of Treasure Island: The Pirate Musical, presented by Niche Bakers and PIE, will run August 19–29, 2026 at Five Points Theatre, offering a swashbuckling pirate musical adventure for families and young audiences.

Together, the two productions reflect Theatre by the Bay's commitment to creating professional, enjoyable theatre while also developing the next generation of local artists.

Forever Plaid

Main Company Production

A beloved musical comedy packed with close harmonies, classic songs, and feel-good humour, Forever Plaid tells the story of four young singers who get one final chance to perform the concert of their dreams. Full of charm, heart, and unforgettable music, the production is an uplifting night out for audiences of all ages.

The 2026 production is directed by Dave Campbell, with Rosalind Mills as Musical Director, Tim Webb as Set Designer, and Jeff Braunstein as Stage Manager. Together, the creative and production team brings significant professional experience, musical precision, and theatrical imagination to this timeless production.

The Forever Plaid cast features professional performers with credits from major stages, tours, and screen projects across Ontario and Canada:

Caulin Moore as Francis — whose credits include We Will Rock You: The North American Tour.

Roberto Sapienza as Sparky — who previously performed in Forever Plaid at the Avalon Theatre in Niagara Falls.

Damien Broomes as Trudge — whose credits include Disney's The Lion King.

John C. Malcolm as Jinx — whose credits include Theatre Passe Muraille and film/television projects including Accused, Clarice, The Christmas Calendar, and American Gods.

Together, the cast brings a strong professional theatre pedigree to Theatre by the Bay's 25th anniversary season, with experience connected to major musical theatre, regional theatre, national touring productions, and screen work.

Forever Plaid is proudly supported by Presenting Sponsor Sandra Ramos & Associates Private Wealth Management.

Treasure Island – The Pirate Musical

Young Company Production

Theatre by the Bay's Young Company returns with Treasure Island, a pirate musical adventure designed for families, children, and the young at heart. Filled with treasure maps, daring characters, and high-energy storytelling, the production gives young performers the opportunity to train, rehearse, and perform in a professional theatre environment.

The production is directed by Tom Ketchum and Larissa Mair, with Carla Tucker as Choreographer. The Young Company production brings together mentorship, movement, storytelling, and ensemble work in a vibrant theatrical experience for young performers and audiences alike.

Treasure Island is proudly supported by Presenting Sponsors Niche Bakers and PIE Restaurant, whose commitment helps make professional theatre experiences more accessible for families, children, and young performers in the community.

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