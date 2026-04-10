Collingwood Music Festival Will Host James Bond-Themed Fundraiser

As the Collingwood Music Festival (CMF) busily finalizes their outstanding 200+ artist lineup for their 2026 summer festival season, they invite supporters far and near to join them in their first event of the year: their popular annual spring fundraiser featuring the evocative and masterful TCO6 Sextet, all being members of the Toronto Concert Orchestra.

On the evening of Saturday May 30th, the Osler Bluff Ski Club will be transformed into a James Bond–inspired movie set filled with mysterious music, martinis, a delectable gourmet dinner created by The Road Runner Food Company, starlit dancing, thrilling spy games, of course laughter, and that rare mountain-chalet magic only experienced at sunset on The Escarpment.

All are encouraged to dress to thrill; channeling their inner 007 in tuxedos. cocktail gowns and spy gadgetry. Prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed guests. This unique fusion of spy intrigue and symphonic artistry is not to be missed: a perfect match for a night of fundraising with a touch of 007 glamour and big cinematic energy.