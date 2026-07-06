HEATED RIVALRY: AN EVENING WITH RACHEL REID to Come to Massey Hall in Toronto

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Massey Hall will present Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 8pm at Massey Hall.

Enjoy a special evening with bestselling author Rachel Reid in celebration of the deluxe hardcover release of Heated Rivalry. The event will feature a 45-minute moderated conversation with Rachel, followed by an extended audience Q&A.

Premium tickets includes a premium seat location plus a copy of the new Heated Rivalry deluxe hardcover edition, complete with a signed custom bookplate.

The deluxe hardcover edition of Heated Rivalry features metallic sprayed edges, special cover effects, a stamped foil case, and full-color endpapers showcasing never-before-seen character art, making it the ultimate collector's edition of Rachel Reid's beloved enemies-to-lovers romance and global sensation.

Rachel Reid is the New York Times Bestselling author of the Game Changers hockey romance series as well as the standalone hockey romance novels Time to Shine and The Shots You Take. She lives in Nova Scotia, Canada. She has always lived there, and it's looking like she probably always will. She has two boring degrees and two interesting kids.

Tickets are available this Friday, July 10 via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.

Please note that there will be no signing line or meet and greet at this event. Additional books will be available for purchase on-site through Indigo.

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