BAT OUT OF HELL – THE MUSICAL Returns To Toronto For Limited Run

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BAT OUT OF HELL – THE MUSICAL will return to Toronto this spring, playing a limited engagement at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre from April 1 through April 4, 2026. The production marks the launch of the 2026 North American Tour and is directed by Jay Scheib.

Featuring the music of Jim Steinman and made famous by Meat Loaf, the show includes songs such as “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That),” “Paradise By The Dashboard Light,” and “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth.”

Set in the post-apocalyptic city of Obsidian, the musical follows a group of rebellious outsiders known as The Lost as they resist the rule of Falco. The story centers on the relationship between Falco’s daughter Raven and Strat, the leader of The Lost, as their connection sparks a conflict that threatens both of their worlds. The production explores themes of youth, rebellion, and freedom through a high-energy theatrical score.

“This new production of Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical is a visual feast that pushes the boundaries of live theatre,” said Glenn Orsher of S2BN. “With a powerhouse live band on stage and sprawling multi-level platforms, audiences are swept into a pulse-pounding world where the music never stops.”

The musical previously received critical acclaim in London, earning five-star reviews from publications including The Independent, Daily Mirror, and Daily Express. Following its Toronto engagement, the tour will continue to Montreal, London (Ontario), and Thunder Bay.