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Agneya Named Recipient of 2026 Breakthrough Jazz Artist Award by Toronto Arts Foundation

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Koe Wetzel in Toronto Koe Wetzel
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Townsperson #3 in Toronto Townsperson #3
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Scarborough Theatre Guild (7/03-7/18)
Swan Lake by International Ballet Stars in Chatham, ON in Toronto Swan Lake by International Ballet Stars in Chatham, ON
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THE NUTCRACKER by The United European Ballet in Toronto THE NUTCRACKER by The United European Ballet
Brockville Arts Centre (11/27-11/27)
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Théâtre Capitole (12/16-1/02)
Bryan Adams in Toronto Bryan Adams
Sudbury Arena (8/31-8/31)
Waiting for Godot in Toronto Waiting for Godot
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Movie Night (On Stage) - An Improv Show in Toronto Movie Night (On Stage) - An Improv Show
Comedy Bar (7/11-7/11) PHOTOS
THE NUTCRACKER by The United European Ballet in Toronto THE NUTCRACKER by The United European Ballet
The Burlington Performing Arts Centre (11/18-11/18)
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