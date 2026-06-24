Agneya Named Recipient of 2026 Breakthrough Jazz Artist Award by Toronto Arts Foundation
By: Stephi Wild
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Koe Wetzel
Abbotsford Centre (7/11-7/11)
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Townsperson #3
Theatre Aquarius (7/17-7/26)
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A Streetcar Named Desire
Scarborough Theatre Guild (7/03-7/18)
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Swan Lake by International Ballet Stars in Chatham, ON
Chatham Capitol Theatre (3/27-3/27)
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THE NUTCRACKER by The United European Ballet
Brockville Arts Centre (11/27-11/27)
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Bee Gees Celebration
Théâtre Capitole (12/16-1/02)
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Bryan Adams
Sudbury Arena (8/31-8/31)
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Waiting for Godot
Stratford Festival (5/14-7/31) PHOTOS
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Movie Night (On Stage) - An Improv Show
Comedy Bar (7/11-7/11) PHOTOS
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THE NUTCRACKER by The United European Ballet
The Burlington Performing Arts Centre (11/18-11/18)