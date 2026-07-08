AMADEUS to Make Shaw Festival Debut With Tom Rooney and Michael Therriault

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Amadeus lands onstage at the Shaw Festival for 2026. Written by Peter Shaffer and directed by Shaw Festival artistic director Tim Carroll, this legendary historical drama overflows with suspense, humour, heated rivalry and courtly intrigue. This new production takes to the Festival Theatre stage starting July 8.



In 1780s Vienna, composer Antonio Salieri's (Tom Rooney) brilliant career at the court of the Emperor Joseph (Graeme Somerville) is threatened by the arrival of talented newcomer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Michael Therriault). Though boorish and ill-mannered, young Mozart is blessed with the kind of God-given genius Salieri can only dream of. And yet no one else in Vienna seems to recognize it. Enraged, Salieri sets out to sabotage Mozart's career and destroy his marriage to Constanze (Kristi Frank), even as he acknowledges the one thing he can never truly destroy: the musical greatness which has been denied to Salieri forever.



The production also features the stellar ensemble of Andrew Broderick, Julia Course, Cosette Derome, Allison Edwards-Crewe, Sochi Fried, Allan Louis, David Andrew Reid and Savion Roach.



The classical world of Amadeus is brought to life by Judith Bowden's set and costume design, lighting design by Kevin Lamotte, music supervision by Paul Sportelli and movement direction by Alexis Milligan. The stage management team includes stage manager Allan Teichman with assistant stage managers Michael Duggan and Liz King.



On stage at the Festival Theatre (10 Queen's Parade) from July 8 to October 4 (available for review beginning August 8), Amadeus is recommended for audience members 13+. Running time is approximately 2 hours 35 minutes including one 20-minute intermission.



Amadeus is generously sponsored by Jodey Porter and Sylvia Soyka. Music Director Paul Sportelli is supported by David & Amy Fulton.

Cast: Andrew Broderick von Strack Julia Course Venticello Cosette Derome Teresa Allison Edwards-Crewe Katerina Kristi Frank Constanze Sochi Fried Venticello Allan Louis Orsini-Rosenberg David Andrew Reid Valet/Major Domo/Bonno Savion Roach van Swieten/Cook Tom Rooney Salieri Graeme Somerville Emperor Michael Therriault Mozart

Creative & Production:Judith Bowden Set and Costume Designer Kevin Lamotte Lighting Designer Paul Sportelli Music Supervisor Michael Duggan Assistant Stage Manager Liz King Assistant Stage Manager Lisa Russell Production Stage Manager Leigh McClymont Associate Production Stage Manager Jeffrey Simlett Voice and Dialect Coach Beyond the Stage Events and Activities

To complement its world-class performances, this season the Shaw Festival will offer more than 5,000 Beyond the Stage events, classes and activities for people of all ages. Programming includes Positive Aging events, Arts Education for children and youth, Backstage Tours and Artist Conversations, Coffee Concerts, Speakeasies, What's In Your Songbook, Gospel Choir, Perfect Pairings Concerts, Pop-Up Patios and so much more. Visit shawfest.com/beyondthestage for more information. Generously supported by The Martin Family as The Shaw's Education Partner. Beyond the Stage workshops graciously supported by the DeRoy Testamentary Foundation.



The Shaw Festival's 2026 season runs through to December 23 and is supported by the Ontario Arts Council and the Canada Council for the Arts.

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