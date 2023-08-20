Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center to Present THE PROM Beginning Next Month

Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will present the Southern California Regional Premiere of the Drama Desk Award-winning and Tony-Nominated Musical THE PROM from September 2 – October 1, 2023 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 East Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley.

Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical and multiple Tony nominations, THE PROM follows four washed up Broadway stars who are in desperate need of some good publicity. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom, and that the press is involved, they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue … and themselves. When a student wants to take her girlfriend to the prom, it puts the school board and the whole town in a tizzy. The town's parents want to keep the dance on the “straight” and narrow, but when one student challenges their small town societal norms, the entire town has a date with destiny. Now, Broadway's brassiest are coming to small-town-Indiana to join the fight as they kick-ball-change the world to make sure that LOVE WINS.

Tickets for THE PROM are $33 Adults, $28 Seniors & Students. Please note there is an additional $2 per ticket surcharge on all ticket sales both online or in person. Due to subject matter and some colorful language, this production is recommended for audiences 14 & above.

With book and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, book by Bob Martin and music by Matthew Sklar,

Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center's Regional Premiere production of THE PROM is a must-see!

THE PROM is directed and choreographed by Keenon Hooks with Tori Cusack as Co-Choreographer. Vocal direction is by Jan Roper with Fred Helsel and Philip McBride as Executive and Associate Producers respectively. Costume Designer is Samantha Jo Jaffray with Lighting Design by Seth Kamenow. Set Design is by Nicholas Caisse and Seth Kamenow with Ethan Strubbe as Sound Designer. Meghan Ripchik is Production Stage Manager and Production Associate, assisted by Caitlyn Rose Massey as Rehearsal Stage Manager and Assistant Production Stage Manager. Intimacy Director for THE PROM is Ariella Salinas Fiore and Luke Smith will serve as Dance Captain.

THE PROM at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center features Tommi Jo Mongold as Emma Nolan, Haley Wolff as Alyssa Greene, Philip McBride as Barry Glickman, Michele McRae as Dee Dee Allen, Brent Ramirez as Trent Oliver, RéAnna Morris as Angie Dickinson, John Dantona as Principal Hawkins, Ariella Salinas Fiore as Mrs. Greene, Aaron Ellis as Sheldon Saperstein, Rachel Yoffe as Kaylee, Jake Noren as Nick, Maddie Ragsdale as Shelby, and Luke Smith as Kevin. Featured in the ensemble are Erin Brownett, Jack Levi, Jillian Stern, Julie Ouellette, Kyle Sanderson, Lauren Josephs, Amber Florin, Olivia Leyva, Vincent Macias, and Xavier F. Reynoso. Understudies for THE PROM include Nico Fisher (Emma Nolan / Alyssa Greene), Madison Bales (Dee Dee Allen / Mrs. Greene), Dawn Michelle (Angie Dickinson), Amber Florin (Shelby / Kaylee), Kyle Sanderson (Principal Hawkins), Aaron Ellis (Trent Oliver), and Julie Ouellette (Sheldon Saperstein). Swings for THE PROM include Caitlyn Rose Massey (Adult Ensemble), Jack Levi (Nick), and Xavier F. Reynoso (Kevin).

THE PROM will play September 2 through October 1, 2023 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Admission is $33 for Adults and $28 for Seniors and Students. Due to subject matter and colorful language, this production is recommended for audiences 14 & above. Group rates are available — call the box office for details. Visit Click Here or call (805) 583-7900. Easy, free parking is available in the adjacent lot of the theater, with additional street parking available on the neighboring streets.