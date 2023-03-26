Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at 5-Star Theatrical's Production of RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL runs through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Mar. 26, 2023  

5-STAR THEATRICALS is presenting the first show of its 2023-2024 season, the Tony Award winning, RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL, book by Terrence McNally, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, music by Stephen Flaherty, conductor and musical direction by Tom Griffin, choreography by Michelle Elkin and directed by Jeffrey Polk. RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL runs through Sunday, April 2, 2023 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Check out photos from the production below!

Based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, this musical tapestry depicts an African-American family, a Jewish immigrant family, and a wealthy white suburban family in turn-of-the-century America, who collide in pursuit of the American Dream. Nominated for 13 Tony Awards® including "Best Musical," and winning for "Best Original Score" and "Best Book of a Musical," Ragtime is a powerful portrait of life during the turn-of-the-century, exploring America's timeless contradictions of freedom and prejudice, wealth and poverty, hope and despair.

The Cast of RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL features Marty Austin Lamar as "Coalhouse," Brittany Anderson as "Sarah," Misty Cotton as "Mother," Michael Scott Harris as "Father," Hank Jacobs as "Tateh," Samantha Wynn-Greenstone as "Emma Goldman," Ceron Jones as "Booker T," Monica Ricketts as "Evelyn Nesbit," Jeremy Ingraham as "Younger Brother," Steven Perren as "Grandfather," Jacob Hoff as " Harry Houdini," Josh Christoff as "JP Morgan," Davis Hamilton as "Henry Ford," Lila Dunham as "Little Girl," Daxton Bethoney as "Little Boy (Edgar)" and Jordan Jackson as "Sarah's Friend/Ensemble." The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Christopher D. Baker, Emily Cochrane, Domo D'DAnte, BK Dawson, Julia Feeley, Glen Hall, Tyler Marshall, Almand Martin, Jr., Donovan Mendelovitz, Kristen O'Connell, Will Riddle, Zara Saje, Leasa Shukiar, Kumari Small, Tania Pasano Storrs and Dekontee Tucrkile. The Youth Ensemble will feature (In alphabetical order): Delilah Bank, Tanner Cox, Camryn Daniels, Madelyn Freidman, Harley Grey, Harrington Gwin, Madison North, Calulla Sawyer, Weston Walker-Pardee , Poppi Wilbur-McDaniels and Olivia Zenetzis.

The Design Team of RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL features: Lighting Design by Brandon Baruch; Costume Design by Shon LeBlanc; Sound Design by Jonathan Burke; Props Design by Alex Choate; Hair and Wig Design by Luis Ramirez. The Production Stage Manager is Erin Nicole Eggers.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through www.5startheatricals.com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000. For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.

Ticket prices range from $35 - $90. For ticket and theatre information, call (805) 449-ARTS (2787). RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL performs exclusively at the Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks. For membership and ticket information, call 805-497-8613 x 6 or visit www.5startheatricals.com.

5-STAR THEATRICALS (formerly Cabrillo Music Theatre) is the Ovation Award-winning Resident Musical Theatre Production Company of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, and a non-profit theatre organization. For over three decades, 5-Star has been enriching the cultural life of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties and the surrounding areas by providing an extraordinary performing arts experience through live, Broadway-quality productions of musical theatre.

Photo Credit: Veronica Slavin

The Company of RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL

The Company of RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL

Marty Austin Lamar and the Company

Brittany Anderson

Brittany Anderson and Marty Austin Lamar

The Company of RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL

Jacob Hoff

Hank Jacobs and Misty Cotton

Marty Austin Lamar

Monica Danae Ricketts

Lila Dunham and Hank Jacobs

Daxton Bethoney, Marty Austin Lamar, Jeremy Ingraham, Misty Cotton and Richard Storrs

Michael Scott Harris and Jeremy Ingraham

Samantha Wynn Greenstone




