JOSH GATES LIVE! Announced At the Bank of America Performing Arts Center

Gates is the host and executive producer of the smash-hit Discovery Channel series, Expedition Unknown.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Adventurer, television personality, and author Josh Gates brings his show An Evening with Legends, Mysteries, and Tales of Adventure to the Fred Kavli Theatre, Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm.

Gates is the host and executive producer of the smash-hit Discovery Channel series, Expedition Unknown. The show follows Gates as he sets out on a global journey to explore archaeological discoveries, historic mysteries, and scientific breakthroughs. Gates immerses himself in each story, conducting his own investigations, showcasing the work of dedicated explorers while also highlighting vibrant cultures and fascinating destinations. Armed with a degree in archaeology, a quick wit, and a hunger for adventure, Gates travels to some of the most remote corners of the planet in immersive, hilarious, and thrilling journeys.

Gates is also the host of Discovery's new, hit show Josh Gates Tonight, which Collider recently declared “the best talk show going for film nerds and genre fans.” Each week, Gates is joined by high-profile guests from around the world in a series that's part Raiders of the Lost Ark and part celebrity chat-show. Gates pours exotic cocktails with guests like Matthew McConaughey, Tim Robbins, Karen Allen, Kevin Bacon, Stephen Soderbergh, John Cleese and more.

For five years, Gates also helmed and co-executive produced the hit Syfy Channel series, Destination Truth. each week, Gates and his intrepid team set out to investigate age-old legends. The show features remote and often never-before-filmed locations, from the distant mountains of Bhutan to the uncharted jungles of Papua New Guinea.

Gates holds degrees from Tufts University in Archaeology and Drama, serves as a trustee on the governing board of the Archaeological Institute of America, and is a fellow of The Explorers Club—a prestigious organization dedicated to the advancement of exploration and field research. He has appeared on The Today Show, CNN, and a variety of other national television and radio programs. Even more of Josh's travels are chronicled in his bestselling book, “Memoirs of a Monster Hunter.”

Single tickets are on sale now and are priced at $69.50 - $39.50 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit Click Here.




