THE MEETING - Fictional Dialogue Between Malcom X and MLK Jr. is Coming to Stageworks Theatre

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A fictional yet deeply resonant encounter between two of the most influential figures of the civil rights era comes to the stage this spring as Stageworks Theatre presents The Meeting, running April 17 through May 3.

This play depicts the supposed meeting of Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Differing in their philosophies but alike in their mutual respect, the two men debate their approaches to the same grave social problems, both prepared to die for their beliefs yet unaware of how soon their assassins' bullets would await them.

As conversations about civil rights, diversity, social equity and leadership make headlines and continue to shape communities across the U.S., The Meeting offers audiences an opportunity to reflect on the historical roots of those discussions and the leaders who helped define them.

Through sharp dialogue and intimate staging, the play examines enduring questions about justice, unity and the pursuit of social change while inviting audiences to consider how differing philosophies can coexist within a shared movement.

Marc Coleman and Lance Markeith Felton star as Dr. King and Malcom X, respectively. Demetre Taylor plays Rashad, Malcom X's bodyguard and confidant.

Rory Lawrence leads the creative team for The Meeting as Director. He joins Karla Hartley in Set Design, with Hartley also creating the Lighting Design; Costume Design by Tricia Boskovic. The production team is headed up by Production Stage Manager, Heather Krueger; Stage Manager, Brianna Brand; Production Carpenter, James Putnam; and Scenic Artist, Skylar Jay.

Performances of The Meeting are held Friday nights at 8 p.m., Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.