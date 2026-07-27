Previews: DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL at Mahaffey Theater

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Opening tonight at the Mahaffey Theater, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical brings a burst of color, comedy, and high‑energy pop to the stage as students from the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts’ Summer Musical Theater Camp step into the spotlight for two performances only. The production runs tonight, Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m., and tomorrow, Saturday, July 25 at 3:30 p.m.

Now in its fourth year, the Foundation’s Summer Musical Theater Camp has become a signature training ground for young performers across Tampa Bay. Over several weeks, students dive into acting, singing, dancing, and stagecraft with professional instructors, building skills and confidence as they prepare for a fully staged musical on one of the region’s premier performing arts stages.

This year’s show brings Disney’s hit franchise to life as the teenage children of iconic heroes and villains

navigate friendship, identity, and the pressure of living up to their family names. With familiar songs, sharp choreography, and a cast of enthusiastic young artists, the production promises a lively, family‑friendly experience for audiences.

“Our Summer Musical Theater Camp is about much more than preparing for a performance,” said Bill Edwards, founder of the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts. “It provides young people with an opportunity to build confidence, develop new skills, and experience the excitement of performing on a professional stage. We are incredibly proud of what these students have accomplished, and the show will go on. We invite the community to join us, cheer them on, and celebrate their hard work.”

The camp is one of several youth education programs offered by the Foundation, which reaches more than 25,000 students annually through initiatives such as Class Acts, BAM! Fest, and year‑round arts education experiences.

Learn more and purchase Disney’s Descendants: The Musical tickets at themahaffey.com/show/disneys-descendants-the-musical/.

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