Theatre Tallahassee Announces Auditions For TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS

Theatre Tallahassee will hold auditions for Tiny Beautiful Things this month.

Audition Dates: July 31-Aug 1*

Performance Dates: Sept 16 - Oct 2, 2022

Directed by Lauren Herod

Casting: 2F/2M (Subject to change)

* Subject to change

Theatre Tallahassee auditions are open to anyone in the community with an interest in performing, whether you're a seasoned performer or a brave soul venturing on stage for the first time. We're always thrilled to welcome new faces and talents to our stage!

Auditions are usually held 5-6 weeks before a show opens, on Sunday and Monday nights at 7pm. Locations may vary depending on what's going on at the theater at the time, so make sure you check the audition listing!

Once we've chosen directors and set audition dates, we ask directors to help us put together information packets for their auditions. These are for YOU, the performer, so that you can prepare as best as you are able before auditions. We strongly recommend downloading or printing these packets and reading them prior to auditions. They include an audition form you can fill out at home, plus information on the show, characters, rehearsal and performance schedule. As often as possible we also try to include the sides you'll be reading from at auditions.

Directors do vary on what they ask for at auditions. Some prefer complete cold-reads (where you've never seen a script before) and others like you to come more prepared. If you are planning to audition for a musical, you will usually need to bring sheet music, and you should wear comfortable clothes and shoes for dancing in.

Learn more at https://theatretallahassee.org/get-involved/auditions/.