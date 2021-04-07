The Winter Park Playhouse Presents THE PIONEERS OF ROCK AND SOUL

As part of its popular One-Night-Only Series, The Winter Park Playhouse will present The Pioneers of Rock and Soul featuring Billy Buchanan on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

This special 90-minute show will be held at The Winter Park Playhouse with socially distanced seating in place. Net proceeds will support The Winter Park Playhouse's year-round musical programming in-house and out in the community.

The Pioneers of Rock 'n Soul is a no-holds-barred production that pays tribute to Chuck Berry, Sam Cooke, Little Richard and Ray Charles, the trailblazers of early rock and soul that set the country on fire in the 1950's and 60's.

Billy Buchanan brings to life all of these iconic singers with noteworthy authenticity. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Billy has a deep musical heritage and is an award-winning recording artist and impersonator. He has graced the stage with such celebrities as Harry Connick, Jr., The Temptations, The Four Tops, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, The Atlanta Rhythm Section, and many more!

"This show is a must-see for the baby boomer generation and anyone who loves the sounds of early soul, blues and rock! Billy is absolutely fantastic and brings to life these wonderful singers we know and love!"confirms Heather Alexander, Executive Director of The Winter Park Playhouse.

The quarterly One-Night-Only events are very popular and consistently sell out. Tickets for this event are $75 each and patrons must call the box office at 407-645-0145 for purchase and seat selection.

For more information call The Playhouse box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.