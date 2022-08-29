TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes to Theatre Tallahassee in September

Tiny Beautiful Things comes to Theatre Tallahassee next month. Performances run September 16 - October 2, 2022. The play is based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos.

Tiny Beautiful Things is a collection of essays compiled from Strayed's "Dear Sugar" advice column, which she wrote anonymously, on The Rumpus, an online literary magazine. The stories focus as much on her literary memoir as they do on advice and self-help.

Tiny Beautiful Things is about the endangered art of listening to ­- and really hearing and responding to - other people ... it works beautifully as a sustained theatrical exercise in empathy.

CONTENT WARNING:

This play is based on real letters from real people with real problems. Some of the content may be triggering for some people, however nothing is depicted or reenacted, only discussed from the perspective of healing.

The overall message and tone of this show is is positive, cathartic, supportive and uplifting - however we do understand that for some people being blindsided by mention of a triggering topic can be extremely upsetting. Please use your discretion when deciding if this play is right for you.

If you would like a comprehensive list of potential triggering topics, or would like to inquire about specific topics, please email website@theatretallahassee.org.