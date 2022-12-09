THE TEMPEST Comes to Theatre Tallahassee Next Year
The play runs January 19 – February 5, 2023.
The Tempest comes to Theatre Tallahassee next year. The play runs January 19 - February 5, 2023.
On a distant island a man waits. Robbed of his position, power and wealth, his enemies have left him in isolation. But this is no ordinary man, and this no ordinary island. Prospero is a magician, able to control the very elements and bend nature to his will. When a sail appears on the horizon, he reaches out across the ocean to the ship that carries the men who wronged him.
Creating a vast magical storm he wrecks the ship and washes his enemies up on the shore. When they wake they find themselves lost on a fantastical island where nothing is as it seems.
