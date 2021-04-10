THE BENCH is Presented by White Mouse Theatre Productions at Thompson Green at FSU Law School

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 10, 2021  
The Bench is being presented by White Mouse Theatre Productions at Thompson Green at FSU Law School, Tallahassee FL.

Performances run April 10-11, 2021. Purchase tickets here.

Sonia had it all. Great friends, great job, and great hair to go with it. Then COVID-19 happened. After Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies, Amy Comey Barrett is named her successor, and Sonia must deal with the uncomfortable reality of politics, womanhood, and loving her neighbor.

Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be strictly enforced. Message us for any questions about Covid Safety protocol.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/3049493061952667/.


