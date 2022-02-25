Producer Antonio Saillant Joins Film Florida

In the current era of climate change it's time that our world provide meaningful value demands on products and services that will benefit to advance to a healthier future for our planet.

After a great conversation with Executive Director of Film Florida, John Lux, Antonio Saillant, The Saillant Company has joined the Film Florida team. This will make his company stand out due to the fact that he already is established in New York City, New Jersey, California, and now in Florida. Saillant's plan of action is to launch a "eco-cinematic" strategy that integrates the film/tv entertainment industry with sustainability in hope to develop a green transition easily.

As a filmmaker, I feel it is my responsibility to continue the commitment to reduce the impact on climate change and the environment, and be on the forefront of sustainable business practices," says Saillant.

"My particular experience in engineering and business has helped me to develop a green transition easily," says Saillant. Saillant worked with Ted Kotcheff, former executive producer of NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," for many seasons. Saillant is working on a football drama, "Knights 58," and feature film "Sky Carrier."

The Saillant Company's focus is on redefining sustainability by engaging all entertainment and business verticals in co-creating enduring sustainable practices. Their goal is to achieve all targets that would create a systemic sustainable change to protect and invest in our planet, through the art of film. It is with change and involvement that significantly helps us all to evolve and to pursue enhancement and preservation of our natural environment as well as human communities.

For more information on Film Florida go to: https://filmflorida.org