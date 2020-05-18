Making Light Productions Will Offer Virtual Summer Camp

Making Light Productions is offering QUARANTINE EVER AFTER? camp from June 29 through July 10 (Monday through Friday) for aspiring performers ages 8 and up. This online camp is a part of their "Making Light at Home" program, which has successfully run full-time since day one of quarantine. Experienced staff will guide students through a morning of "artsy academics" followed by an afternoon of rehearsal and performance. Every camp will culminate in an online performance!

Online camp begins with a doorstep delivery of "Camp in a Bag" the weekend before the first Monday of camp. Each camper receives a drawstring Making Light Productions bag full of surprises and materials needed for the following two weeks!

Click HERE to learn more and to register

