MAMMA MIA! to Play at Young Actors Theatre June 2019

Take a chance on Young Actors Theatre's Mamma Mia! running June 21 through June 30.

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Tickets to Mamma Mia! can be purchased online starting June 15, or in person at the box office from June 17 through closing.

Young Actors Theatre, one of the oldest independent youth theatre programs in the country, is celebrating its 43rd consecutive year of training and production. It is the mission of Young Actors Theatre to expose, educate and enlighten the diverse community of greater Tallahassee and the region of North Florida through live theatre.

For more information on YAT's production of Mamma Mia! tap here.





