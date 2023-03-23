Hermitage Celebrated 20 Years With A Performance By Andy Sandberg and Broadway Guest Stars

On Monday evening, March 20th, the Hermitage celebrated its 20th Anniversary Season with a concert featuring Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg, returning to his roots as a performer.
"This is my first time doing anything like this in about twelve years," Sandberg shared from the stage. He performed an evening of classic and contemporary Broadway songs, with a few other pop favorites, as well as original songs by Hermitage alumni, including award-winning composers Adam Gwon and Rona Siddiqui.
"It's a rare and special thing," stated Gavin Creel in his introduction, "that an Artistic Director and CEO like Andy has the talent and the willingness to get up and do a very daring thing - to sing and perform with a bunch of his friends and inspirations who are also some my favorite Broadway performers, in order to raise more money to help this amazing place... I will always love the Hermitage."
Between sponsorships and ticket sales, the event raised nearly $200,000 for the Hermitage and its ongoing hurricane repair efforts.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Tallahassee? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Palm Beach Dramaworks has announced the 10 winners of its sixth annual Young Playwrights 10-Minute Play Contest (YPC). The plays will receive a staged reading by professional actors in front of an audience at the Don & Ann Brown Theatre on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:00pm. Tickets are free, but reservations are required.
The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW announces the 2023-2024 Fifth Third Bank Broadway Series. The Six-Show Series consists of several hit productions including Mrs. Doubtfire, Jagged Little Pill, To Kill A Mockingbird, and more.
Arts Center Theatre will present Hollywood Arms written by Carol Burnett and her daughter Carrie Hamilton playing March 15 through April 2. Performances are Wednesday through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees at 3pm.
BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Ft. Myers/Naples!
More Hot Stories For You
Hermitage Celebrated 20 Years With A Performance By Andy Sandberg and Broadway Guest Stars
March 23, 2023
On Monday evening, March 20th, the Hermitage celebrated its 20th Anniversary Season with a concert featuring Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg, returning to his roots as a performer.
Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County Features Music of Composers from the Holocaust
March 17, 2023
The Deborah & Larry D. Silver Center for Jewish Engagement, a program of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, will host a concert, called “Echoes of Hope,” featuring the music of composers who survived/endured the Holocaust.
The Southwest Florida Symphony Presents A NIGHT AT THE OPERA
March 10, 2023
The Southwest Florida Symphony, the only professional orchestra in Lee County and fourth oldest orchestra in the state, is excited to offer A Night at the Opera for its third Masterworks concert of the season on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers.
The Off Broadway Palm Presents DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS, Playing Through April 9
February 28, 2023
The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents Doublewide, Texas playing February 23 through April 9, 2023.
Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Presents ALLURING: AN EVENING OF OPERA
February 20, 2023
The concert will feature Daniel Hege, guest conductor, as well as Sarah Coburn and Stephen Powell performing works, arias, and duets from Mozart’s Don Giovanni, Rossini’s Barber of Seville, Donzetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor, and Verdi’s Rigoletto.