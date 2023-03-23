Hermitage Celebrated 20 Years With A Performance By Andy Sandberg and Broadway Guest Stars

On Monday evening, March 20th, the Hermitage celebrated its 20th Anniversary Season with a concert featuring Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg, returning to his roots as a performer.

"This is my first time doing anything like this in about twelve years," Sandberg shared from the stage. He performed an evening of classic and contemporary Broadway songs, with a few other pop favorites, as well as original songs by Hermitage alumni, including award-winning composers Adam Gwon and Rona Siddiqui.

"It's a rare and special thing," stated Gavin Creel in his introduction, "that an Artistic Director and CEO like Andy has the talent and the willingness to get up and do a very daring thing - to sing and perform with a bunch of his friends and inspirations who are also some my favorite Broadway performers, in order to raise more money to help this amazing place... I will always love the Hermitage."

Between sponsorships and ticket sales, the event raised nearly $200,000 for the Hermitage and its ongoing hurricane repair efforts.