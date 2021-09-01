Dance Theatre of Harlem Comes To Tallahassee 9/30

The Dance Theatre of Harlem is coming Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on Thursday, September 30, 2021 for one night only. The performance will begin at 7:30 PM.

Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim. The company tours nationally and internationally, presenting a powerful vision for ballet in the 21st century. The 17-member, multi-ethnic company performs a forward-thinking repertoire that includes treasured classics, neoclassical works by George Balanchine and resident choreographer Robert Garland, as well as innovative contemporary works that use the language of ballet to celebrate African American culture.

For tickets visit https://openingnights.fsu.edu/events/dance-theatre-of-harlem/