Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dance Theatre of Harlem Comes To Tallahassee 9/30

pixeltracker

Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim.

Sep. 1, 2021  
Dance Theatre of Harlem Comes To Tallahassee 9/30

The Dance Theatre of Harlem is coming Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on Thursday, September 30, 2021 for one night only. The performance will begin at 7:30 PM.

Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim. The company tours nationally and internationally, presenting a powerful vision for ballet in the 21st century. The 17-member, multi-ethnic company performs a forward-thinking repertoire that includes treasured classics, neoclassical works by George Balanchine and resident choreographer Robert Garland, as well as innovative contemporary works that use the language of ballet to celebrate African American culture.

For tickets visit https://openingnights.fsu.edu/events/dance-theatre-of-harlem/



Related Articles View More Tallahassee Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Town And The City Festival Postponed Until April 8 & 9, 2022
  • RTP's Season Continues With VINCENT RIVER Beginning Performances September 22
  • Mill Mountain Theatre To Announce 2021 Season
  • Mill Mountain Theatre to Present LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL