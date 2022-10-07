A Christmas Carol comes to Theatre Tallahassee this holiday season. Performances run December 9 - 18, 2022.

Join in for the holiday party of the year! The Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future journey through time to remind an iron-hearted Scrooge what Christmas is truly about. This thrilling adaptation by Patrick Barlow brings Charles Dickens' most beloved characters to life using five actors, imaginative props, and mesmerizing design. A true celebration of theatre and the holiday season, Barlow's A Christmas Carol is a magnificent twist on this timeless story of redemption.