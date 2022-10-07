Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Theatre Tallahassee

Performances run December 9 – 18, 2022.

Tallahassee News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Theatre Tallahassee

A Christmas Carol comes to Theatre Tallahassee this holiday season. Performances run December 9 - 18, 2022.

Join in for the holiday party of the year! The Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future journey through time to remind an iron-hearted Scrooge what Christmas is truly about. This thrilling adaptation by Patrick Barlow brings Charles Dickens' most beloved characters to life using five actors, imaginative props, and mesmerizing design. A true celebration of theatre and the holiday season, Barlow's A Christmas Carol is a magnificent twist on this timeless story of redemption.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Tallahassee? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 




More Hot Stories For You


MISERY Comes to Theatre Tallahassee Next MonthMISERY Comes to Theatre Tallahassee Next Month
September 27, 2022

Misery comes to Theatre Tallahassee next month. Performances will run Oct 20 – Nov 6, 2022. Written by William Goldman, the play is based on the novel by Stephen King.
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
Karen Peterson & Dancers Present the 4th Annual FORWARD MOTION Physically Integrated Dance Festival & ConferenceKaren Peterson & Dancers Present the 4th Annual FORWARD MOTION Physically Integrated Dance Festival & Conference
September 15, 2022

After a successful national tour, the acclaimed Miami-based dance pioneers, Karen Peterson and Dancers (KPD) welcome back their fourth annual Forward Motion Physically Integrated Dance Festival & Conference (FM4) taking place in Miami from October 27-29, 2022.
Florida Theatrical Association Presents JEKYLL & HYDE: The Musical In ConcertFlorida Theatrical Association Presents JEKYLL & HYDE: The Musical In Concert
September 13, 2022

Florida Theatrical Association (FTA) presents a concert version of JEKYLL & HYDE: The Musical for two performances only on October 17 and 18 at The Abbey in downtown Orlando.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.