Zarna Garg to Headline Australian Tour

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Comedian Zarna Garg will headline an Australian tour in November and December 2026, with performances scheduled in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Zarna Garg is an Indian American stand-up comedian, author, and actor based in New York City. She is the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir This American Woman, the star of two streaming specials — One in a Billion on Prime Video and Practical People Win on Hulu — and the host of the Zarna Garg Family Podcast. She is currently touring internationally with Million Dollar Excuses.

Garg grew up in Mumbai. Her mother died of hepatitis when she was 14, and her father expected her to marry. She refused. She left home instead and spent two years without a permanent place to live, sleeping at friends' houses and finishing school anyway.

At 16 she immigrated to the United States to live with her sister in Akron, Ohio. She earned a finance degree from the University of Akron and a law degree from Case Western Reserve. She married Shalabh Garg in 1998 — they met online, which in 1998 was its own kind of joke.

Garg practiced law briefly, then stopped to raise her three children. That lasted sixteen years.

It was her kids who pushed her onstage. She wrote a screenplay first — Rearranged, a comedy about arranged marriage, which won Best Comedy Screenplay at the Austin Film Festival in 2019 and was a Nicholl Fellowships semi-finalist. Then in 2018 she did her first open mic in a New York basement. Her first official set was at Carolines on Broadway in February 2019.

She was in her forties. Most comedians start twenty years earlier.

One in a Billion (Prime Video, 2023) was her first hour. Practical People Win (Hulu, 2025) was her second — it debuted at #2 on Hulu and holds a 98% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Her stand-up sets from The Tonight Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers are among the most-watched comedy clips online.

This American Woman: A One-In-A-Billion Memoir (Penguin Random House, April 2025) is Garg's account of the whole climb — Mumbai, homelessness, immigration, law school, motherhood, and a comedy career that started at an age most people call too late. It's a New York Times bestseller and was named one of Amazon's Best Books of 2025. She narrates the audiobook herself.

Every Monday since August 2023, Garg has recorded a podcast with her husband and three kids about modern family life. It has 150+ episodes and a 4.6-star rating from more than 500 Apple Podcasts reviews.

Garg's material is clean enough to bring your mother to, which is, reliably, who people bring. Her comedy is about family, marriage, immigration and the specific chaos of raising American kids as an Indian mom. It plays for mixed audiences and multiple generations in the same room.

Her recognition includes a Webby Award winner, People's Voice, Best Shortform Video (2026); headlining Garden of Laughs at Radio City Music Hall (2026); signing with UTA (2026); the Instagram Ring Award for Creativity (2025); Variety's 10 Comics to Watch (2023); winning Kevin Hart's Lyft Comics (2021); and the Ladies of Laughter Award (2021).

Tour Dates

Sydney — Sydney Opera House — Saturday 21 November

Sydney — Seymour Centre — Tue 24 – Wed 25 & Fri 27 – Sat 28 November

Brisbane — Fortitude Music Hall — Sunday 29 November

Melbourne — National Theatre — Tue 1 & Thu 3 December

Adelaide — Norwood Concert Hall — Saturday 5 December

Melbourne — Palais Theatre — Sunday 6 December

Tickets are on sale now at bohmpresents.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 14 Hrs 18 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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