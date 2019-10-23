Wandering Circus Assists Regional Disengaged Youth

International community circus troupe, Wandering Circus, has embarked on its first tour of Australia, offering workshops and showcases to the regional communities in Australia. Inspiring change and positive social interaction through circus arts, the troupe has reached out to school and disengaged youth, Indigenous and special needs groups, offering activities free of charge, where possible, thanks to regional council funding.

Following a successful launch in Brisbane on 11 October, the tour continued throughout Queensland visiting Agnes Waters, Mackay Monto before heading down through NSW, ACT, Victoria and South Australia until 16 November.

Featuring international spoken word performer RiktheMost (UK), award-winning circus artist Victor Victorious (NZ) and top 4 flow artist in the world That Hoop Guy (US), tour director Sophie deLightful said. "To pull a tour together of this calibre and see it stimulate so much joy in regional Australia has been a true dream come to life. I'm so grateful to this group of professionals for dedicating their time to such a great cause."

TOUR DATES INCLUDE:

23-25 October Central Coast workshops & showcase

26 October Sydney workshops & showcase

29-31 October Canberra workshops

7 November Ballarat Frolic festival showcase

8-10 November Melbourne showcase & workshops

14-16 November Adelaide showcase & workshops





