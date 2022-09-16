Walsh Bay Arts Precinct Presents Free Public Open Day

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, Australia's newest cultural precinct, has today announced its first precinct-wide Open Day with a free public program of events to be presented across the architecturally acclaimed Precinct encompassing the historically significant Pier 2/3 and Wharf 4/5. Presented on Saturday 8 October 2022 from 10am to 4pm, the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct Open Day will offer a series of free one-off experiences, workshops and performances hosted by its resident performing arts companies across the entire precinct.

Located on the foreshore of Sydney Harbour, the revitalised heritage Walsh Bay Arts Precinct will open its doors to the public in a one-day program set to highlight the dynamic cultural offerings and world-class facilities of its resident companies including the Australian Chamber Orchestra, Australian Theatre for Young People, Bangarra Dance Theatre, Bell Shakespeare, Gondwana Choirs, Sydney Dance Company, Sydney Theatre Company and Sydney Philharmonia Choirs.

Presented exclusively for the Open Day will be a panel discussion featuring the Artistic Directors of the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct resident companies.

Sydney Theatre Company will run a series of directing, acting and school holiday workshops, and talks alongside behind-the-scenes access to the company's sets, props and costume makers.

Bangarra Dance Theatre, Australia's leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dance company, will welcome visitors into their foyer space for artistic and educational children's activities that are inspired by their first dedicated performance for children, Waru - journey of the small turtle.

Sydney Dance Company will offer an opportunity to experience free taster Dance Classes with some of the dance industry's best dance teachers, along with free Pilates postural assessments, tours of their Pilates & Conditioning Studio and a free workshop to learn about their advanced training programs. Open Day visitors will also have the opportunity to view an excerpt of Rafael Bonachela's latest work Summer performed by Sydney Dance Company dancers, before it premieres in October as part of the Resound season.



Bell Shakespeare will host a behind-the-scenes tour inviting people into the rehearsals of the upcoming world premiere musical The Lovers, as well as Shakespeare workshops for young people.



Australian Theatre for Young People will host a precinct wide treasure hunt as well as drama workshops for children.



Gondwana Choirs will host a 30-minute interactive workshop for children to experience what it's like to be part of the Sydney Children's Choir.

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs invites adult singers of all abilities to a free 90-minute Sing With Us workshop featuring music by Bach and Mozart, led by the Choir's Artistic Directors.

Open Day will provide visitors of all ages unprecedented access to the nation's foremost performing arts companies in a series of free events, workshops, interactive activities, behind-the-scenes tours, as well as performances. The Precinct will also be activated by a program of local food and beverage offerings.

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct was unveiled earlier this year following the completion of major redevelopment works on Pier 2/3 and Wharf 4/5 undertaken by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects. The Precinct was recently awarded the NSW Architecture Medallion at the 2022 NSW Architecture Awards.

The Walsh Bay Arts Precinct Open Day is supported by a Precinct Activation Grant from the City of Sydney. The full program will be announced later this month.