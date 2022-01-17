Trick of the Light Presents TRÖLL: A Fable From The Twitchy Edges Of The Digital Age In The April School Holidays

The internationally-acclaimed Tröll by Aotearoa New Zealand theatre company Trick of the Light will excite young audiences ages 8+ these April school holidays with a clash of modern and mythic storytelling in the vein of Stranger Things.

In the nostalgia-inducing story set in the Y2K era, young hero Otto takes on the ancient, malevolent tröll living in the walls of his house. Using everyday objects, light and internet culture to cleverly play with both folkloric and digital definitions of a troll, the coming-of-age tale combines storytelling, music and creative puppetry to explore issues of the tech age, mental health, and the value of real-life connection and family.

The April school holidays program also features Street Legacy IX by The Street University, a show-stopping showcase of Western Sydney's finest young street artists, dancers and poets. In their electrifying Sydney Opera House debut, The Street University will present the biggest iteration yet of their Street Legacy series of dance, music and poetry performances, with previous events headlined by rap heavyweights B Wise and Youngn Lipz. Created by the Ted Noffs Foundation, The Street University is a longstanding local institution that has helped young people aged 10 - 25 years unlock their full potential for over 12 years.

"Sydney Opera House is where lifelong memories are made for children and families - whether taking their first steps towards the wonder of live performance, or seeking diverse experiences that directly speak to their worlds as they navigate their teen years. Our first international work since 2020, Tröll is an inventive, exciting work that welcomes our young people to the House and speaks to them in the language of now," said Sydney Opera House Head of Children, Families and Creative Learning, Tamara Harrison.

For younger audiences, the award-winning Monkey Baa's Edward the Emu for kids ages 4+ is a brand new show based on the classic Australian books by Sheena Rowles and Rod Clement; and Kids Music Café is a wonderful introduction to live music and instruments for children aged 0 - 18 months old.

For explorers big and small, the Junior Adventure Tour takes the whole family behind-the-scenes to discover how the magic of theatre, music and arts come to life. The one-hour adventure is jam-packed with interactive activities and games to inspire even the littlest imaginations. For a quintessentially Sydney day out, the Junior Day Pack includes a Junior Adventure Tour, plus lunch with a view at Opera Kitchen, and a show ticket for Edward the Emu.

