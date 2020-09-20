Trevor Ashley's SHOWQUEEN Returns

New shows return on Sunday 4, 11 and 25 October.

After selling out in just two hours, Sydney's most iconic cabaret night returns with a stellar lineup of local talent throughout October. Hosted by the inimitable Trevor Ashley, Showqueen returns socially distant, but still as fabulous as ever. Moving down the road to the Paddo RSL Showroom, we continue with new shows on Sunday 4, 11 and 25 October

Headlining the evening on 4 October is Australia's own Prince of Polyester, the hilarious Bob Downe. Recently returned star of the US Tour of Come From Away is our own Marika Aubrey with a night of sensational vocals on 11 October. To round out the month, we are thrilled to welcome the Helpmann Award winning star of Kinky Boots, Callum Francis on 25 October.

They will all be ably supported by musical directors Bev Kennedy and Steven Kreamer with our Showqueen band, plus support acts including: Georgina Hopson (Secret Garden, Ragtime), Seann Miley Moore (X Factor UK, Sweet Charity), Monique Salle (In The Heights, Hair), Robert McDougall (Secret Garden, Les Miserables), Brendan de la Hay (The Philosopher's Strip) and the legendary Shauna Jensen.

Beginning in 2008, Trevor Ashley created Showqueen as a way to showcase the plethora of talent in cabaret and musical theatre. Over the years we have seen everyone from iOTA to Paul Capsis, Alison Jiear to Genevieve Lemon and literally hundreds of Australian cabaret artists. Now, after the arts has been decimated due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever to support local talent.

"I am so thrilled to be able to bring Showqueen back at a time when we all need to see some live performances - I've missed seeing my favourite artists and it's time we went back to a venue - safely - to create magic in a room again!" says Trevor.

Showqueen begins on Sunday 20 September and continues throughout October. Tickets are limited to 100 socially distanced patrons, and available in 2, 4, 6 and 8 allocations

For more information visit www.showqueen.com.au

Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You