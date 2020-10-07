Trevor Ashley Returns To The Stage As Liza Minnelli In RING THEM BELLS

The show takes place Sunday 29 November, Sunday 6 & 13 December, at 7pm.

Sydneysiders are in for a special treat this Christmas when Trevor Ashley returns to the stage, this time Paddo RSLwhen he will perform RING THEM BELLS! A VERY LIZA XMAS for 3 shows only on Sunday 29 November, Sunday 6 & Sunday 13 December.

In the most fun way to cap off the craziest of all years, join Ms Minnelli as she stumbles her way through a fabulously festive catalogue of songs, with smatterings of mistletoe and lashings of eggnog. From Silver Bells to White Christmas, Liza will regale you with stories from her childhood with Mama under the tree, and that time she missed Christmas completely while dancing at Studio 54.

With gorgeous new arrangements by James Simpson, join Liza and her socially distant seven-piece band, with musical director Andy Davies.

Pull on your red sequins and get ready to sit on Santa's knee for a ridiculously hilarious night out, perfect for your whole family, especially your drunk Aunt.

Trevor Ashley has performed Liza across the world to great acclaim, most recently in New York City off Broadway at Sony Hall. After touring Australia with Liza (on an E), he made his West End debut at the Vaudeville Theatre, and then returned twice to London with Liza's Back! (is broken). His one man show Diamonds Are for Trevor has been broadcast as a TV special for Foxtel and will soon be available as an album.

Venue: Paddo RSL, 220 Oxford Street, Paddington

Date & Time: Sunday 29 Nov, Sunday 6 & 13 December @ 7pm

Tickets: from $69

Bookings: www.Trevorashley.com.au

