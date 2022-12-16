Trevor Ashley Joins JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Melbourne As 'Pharaoh' For One Week Only!

Tim Lawson in association with Michael Harrison and The Really Useful Group have announced that Trevor Ashley, for one week only, will be joining the production of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT in Melbourne.

Announced to play Pharaoh for the Sydney season, Trevor will play the role from Tuesday 27 December through until Sunday 1 January, while Shane Crawford is away from the production due to pre-existing commitments. Crawford returns to performances from Wednesday 4 January.

Trevor Ashley said, ""I can't wait to bring my fabulous Pharaoh to Melbourne during the holiday season! The show is colourful, glorious and has one of Andrew Lloyd Webber's most beloved and memorable scores. It's the show you should see that's perfect for families at Christmas, and a great celebration for anyone who has a dream as we end 2022 with a bang!"

Following the Melbourne season Joseph commences performance in Sydney at the Capitol Theatre from Saturday 11 February, 2023.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals. The multi-award-winning show, which began life as a small-scale school concert, has been performed hundreds of times in over 80 countries worldwide.

MELBOURNE

Venue Regent Theatre, Collins Street, Melbourne

Dates Now playing

Times Wednesday to Saturday at 7.30pm; Sat at 2pm; Sun 1pm & 6.30pm

Bookings www.josephthemusical.com.au

Prices From $59 plus any booking fees

SYDNEY

Venue Capitol Theatre, Campbell Street, Haymarket

Dates From 11 February 2023

Times Wednesday to Saturday at 7.30pm; Sat at 2pm; Sun 1pm & 6.30pm

Bookings www.josephthemusical.com.au

Prices From $59 plus any booking fees