Theatresports All-Stars: Battle Of Champions Comes to Enmore Theatre

Three generations of Theatresports legends take to the stage to decide which decade produced the funniest comedians.



Veteran Cranston Cup Champions including Lisa Ricketts, David Callan, Michael Gregory, Dan Cordeaux and Rob Johnston go against stellar newer players Jane Watt, Cale Bain, Jeromaia Detto and Rob Boddington.

Add last year's Grand Final superstar team 'Mission Improbable 3' featuring Jestika Chand, Elliot Ulm and Rachael Colquhoun-Fairweather, plus two of the brightest High School champions, Louisa Cusumano (PLC Sydney) and Finn Hoegh-Guldberg (Newington College) and you've got the generation 'gab' of the year!



Directed by John Knowles and produced by George Catsi, this year's Battle is hosted by standup comedy legend Tahir Bilgic (Fat Pizza, The Habibs - pictured above).

Guest judge is writer comedian David Poltorak, original player in first ever Theatresports Cranston Cup Grand Final at Belvoir Street in 1986 and teammate of Andrew Denton, Steve Johnston and David Witt in the legendary team called 'Writers Bloc'.



Theatresports is all about making up comedy sketches on the spot with the most ridiculous restrictions imaginable: a scene the style of Shakespeare, a Broadway musical, a murder mystery... or even backwards! In the hands (and mouths!) of the funniest and fastest improvisers in Sydney, it's guaranteed hilarity!

Theatresports is Australia's longest-running comedy show and many a rising star has trodden the show's boards over the last 33 years. The Battle of the Champions celebrates and pays homage to those years and reunites the legends alongside the brilliant new guard. Come see 30 years of impro talent in one 90 minute comedy extravaganza! It's tops, it's rad, it's totally lit!

Theatresports All-Stars: Battle of the Champions

Sunday May 5th, 5.30pm, Enmore Theatre

More info at www.improaustralia.com.au

Tickets: $25-$65 plus booking fee

Bookings: Phone 9550 3666 or ticketek.com.au





